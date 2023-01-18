Home Sports Technical tests of… Tognon: Pordenone tastes synthetic grass
Sports

Technical tests of… Tognon: Pordenone tastes synthetic grass

Sports

PORDENONE. Technical tests of… Tognon. Pordenone begins testing the structure of the Fontanafredda Comprensoriale stadium, where they should perform from 11 February.

On Tuesday 17 January coach Domenico Di Carlo’s team trained on the field adjacent to the main one, converted to synthetic turf four years ago.

One way to start breathing the air of the future new home of the green lizards, which could give the second promotion to Serie B in history. As for the renovation works, these could be delayed given the rains that have been falling in recent days.

Last week the head of public works of the Municipality of Fontanafredda, Alessio Prosser, had informed that the reconstruction of the pitch would be slowed down in case of bad weather. However, it was in line with the times, as the administration had already moved to complete the “facelift” at the end of January and leave about ten days for any corrections and tests. If all goes well, Pordenone will debut, as mentioned, on Saturday 11 February in the match against Mantova. —

