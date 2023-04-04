Home Sports Technogym fitness equipment: “There is a lack of education for a healthy lifestyle”
Sports

Technogym fitness equipment: “There is a lack of education for a healthy lifestyle”

by admin
Technogym fitness equipment: “There is a lack of education for a healthy lifestyle”

Technogym is considered the Apple of the fitness industry. The training equipment is available in studios around the world. Nerio Alessandri, founder of the world market leader, puts forward a thesis in an interview. And criticizes educational gaps in terms of training and nutrition.

WELT: What are the biggest mistakes people make when it comes to exercise and nutrition?

Nerio Alessandri: In Italy and many other countries, there is a lack of proper education to lead a healthy lifestyle. And I don’t just mean the children – the parents and other family members often know too little too. It is not enough to fight the symptoms of illness when they are there. We urgently need to work on prevention.

WELT: How can this succeed?

See also  Italy's victory in the European press

You may also like

Paris St. Germain: World champions from 1998 settle...

Paganese-Cassino: one faith, one will

Does Sheraldo Becker Union Berlin help at Eintracht...

1. FC Saarbrücken wins dramatic final against Düsseldorf

the report cards that we didn’t like —...

DFB Cup quarter-finals: Frankfurt without foaming at the...

The Northern Ireland Coast Walk on the Causeway...

Cancellara and Glasenberg teams tested Fusion

Olimpia with Fabula Onlus for the World Autism...

Football stadiums, Gravina (FIGC): ‘In Italy very distant...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy