Technogym is considered the Apple of the fitness industry. The training equipment is available in studios around the world. Nerio Alessandri, founder of the world market leader, puts forward a thesis in an interview. And criticizes educational gaps in terms of training and nutrition.

WELT: What are the biggest mistakes people make when it comes to exercise and nutrition?

Nerio Alessandri: In Italy and many other countries, there is a lack of proper education to lead a healthy lifestyle. And I don’t just mean the children – the parents and other family members often know too little too. It is not enough to fight the symptoms of illness when they are there. We urgently need to work on prevention.

WELT: How can this succeed?