Home » Teddy Riner finally shares his world title with Inal Tasoev
Sports

Teddy Riner finally shares his world title with Inal Tasoev

by admin
Teddy Riner finally shares his world title with Inal Tasoev

A fight… and finally two winners. A month ago, in Doha, Teddy Riner made a remarkable comeback at the world judo championships. Six years after his last coronation in the competition, the Frenchman had offered himself an eleventh title.

Read also: Teddy Riner, unsinkable, wins his eleventh world star in judo one year from the Paris Games

On May 13, after a disputed final against the Russian – fighter under neutral flag – Inal Tasoev, in the + 100 kg category, he ended up winning on waza-ari in the golden score. But, two days later, the International Judo Federation (IJF) revealed… that he should not have won.

At issue: a refereeing error on an action by his opponent, which had occurred in overtime, after the regulation four minutes of combat, during which the first to score wins. Inal Tasoev had, moreover, at that moment raised his arms and clenched his fists, thinking for a moment that he had won, while Teddy Riner, on the ground, waved his finger no.

In a terse statement released on June 9, the IJF therefore decided, “after an in-depth analysis by experts, according to the arbitration rules in force”to grant the title and the points in the world ranking associated with the two fighters: Inal Tasoev therefore recovers a gold medal but Teddy Riner, he retains his eleventh star.

The world

See also  The match Clermont - OM delayed

You may also like

More than 2,000 “Little Qinghe” went to Hangzhou...

The dramatic return of Berrettini: he loses 6-1...

LEDRO SKY | Sportdimontagna.com

after Bordeaux-Rodez, match lost on green carpet for...

Chengdu Universiade 2023 test match ends- Technology News-...

What happens to the footballs auctioned after the...

Bordeaux footballers paid the price for the fan...

Ercolanese-Syracuse, playoffs: the guests take over and the...

Bundesliga: Standfest takes over coaching job in Altach

Guo Yu won 1 gold and 1 silver...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy