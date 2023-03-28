As of: 03/27/2023 7:28 p.m

Domenico Tedesco goes into his second international match as Belgium coach with mixed feelings.

“ For certain reasons I could have done without it “Said the 37-year-old the day before the game against the German national soccer team on Tuesday (March 28, 2023/8:45 p.m., live in the radio report on sportschau.de) in Cologne.

“ If I had had a choice, at least I wouldn’t have picked the game so quickly. On the other hand, it’s a really good story. I’m German, I came here when I was two years old. And it’s a really good test .”

Tedesco: Great respect for the DFB team

He trusts the German team” everything to. If she had made better use of her chances at the World Cup, everything would have been fine .” The DFB team in Qatar and Belgium were eliminated in the preliminary round.

He hopes for the best possible German team,” to make it the best test for us “, said Tedesco: “ But Germany has a lot of good players. Kai Havertz has left, but Serge Gnabry will probably play for that. Everyone can decide for themselves whether this is a weakness .”

Tedesco doesn’t want to put himself under pressure

His players, with whom he won 3-0 in the European Championship qualifier in Sweden, are hot for the game. “ Some have said to me: Coach, don’t take me out “Said the ex-coach of FC Schalke 04 and RB Leipzig: “They really want games like this.”

He himself sit down” not under too much pressure, especially before a friendly. Of course you always want to win, but there are other aspects to a friendly .”

Good mood after success in Sweden