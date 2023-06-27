Tedesco shocked: After Tedesco-Zoff – Belgium wins without Courtois

Status: 06/20/2023 11:06 p.m

The frontal attack on Domenico Tedesco counted a whopping 266 words. With a pamphlet brimming with criticism, Belgium national goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois vehemently rejected Tedesco’s “refusal accusation” and triggered the next level of escalation in the power struggle with the German coach of the “Red Devils”.

A few hours before the lackluster 3-0 victory in the European Championship qualifier in Estonia, which Romelu Lukaku (37th/40th) and Johan Bakayoko (90th) shot out on Tuesday evening (06/20/2023), the whole of Belgium was in great excitement.

After his sensational departure from the national team, Courtois took to the internet to verbally attack his coach. On his website, the goalkeeper of the Spanish record champions Real Madrid denounced, among other things, that Tedesco’s statements on the subject “do not correspond to reality”. The former Bundesliga coach only reported “partly and subjectively” about a “private conversation”. He was “surprised and deeply disappointed”.

Dispute over the captain’s armband

According to Courtois, “it is neither a whim nor an arbitrary decision to be captain of the national team or not”. In conversation with Tedesco, he said it was about “avoiding situations that would have damaged the team in the past”. Unfortunately he did not reach his goal.

Courtois’ comments have the potential to jeopardize 37-year-old Tedesco’s job at the 2018 World Cup bronze medalist just a few months after he took office in February. In view of the confusing situation with the star ensemble of the Belgians, it seems questionable whether the German-Italian will be able to fulfill his contract until the European Championship finals next year in Germany.

Again and again Zoff with the “Reds”

In the recent past, the Belgians have repeatedly made negative headlines with internal disputes. The preliminary round at the last World Cup finals in Qatar was not least attributed to home-made noise.

The latest dissonances were made public by Tedesco on Monday. The former Schalke 04 and RB Leipzig coach had stated that Courtois had refused to travel to Tallinn. According to Tedesco (“I’m surprised and shocked”), Courtois was offended because he wasn’t allowed to replace the injured Kevin De Bruyne as captain in last Saturday’s 1-1 draw against Austria.

Tedesco: “He wanted to go home”

“After the game, Thibaut suddenly wanted to talk to me and told me he wanted to go home because he was disappointed and offended,” said Tedesco, who had given Lukaku the armband against Austria. The Inter Milan striker and Courtois, 31, are De Bruyne’s equal deputies. According to Tedesco, it was planned that both would lead the team onto the field in one of the two games in June.

Courtois, who was represented in Estonia by Matz Sels of French first division club Racing Strasburg, said his departure was due to medical reasons. In consultation with those responsible for the selection, he underwent an examination because of a problem in his right knee.

Vertonghen calls for a ‘solution’

Defender Jan Vertonghen could only shake his head at the “sad situation”: “The processes are now certainly disrupted, a solution must be found.”

