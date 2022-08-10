Original title: Teenagers show their majesty and the heroic fighting competition of young heroes in Hunan Division Heroes Legend ended

game scene.

Red Net Moment News August 9th(Reporter Fu Huanyu) On August 6, the 2022 Hunan Division Heroes Legend Youth Hero Fighting Competition ended in Changsha. The competition attracted a total of 54 teams and 357 players from across the province. In the end, after more than two days of intense “fighting”, Xinhua Boxing Road successfully won the group “King of Fighting”, and a total of 65 categories and levels of champions were produced.

Awards ceremony.

At the scene of the competition, the brave and tenacious fighting spirit of the contestants not only showed their martial skills, but also showed their martial virtues, bringing a visual feast to the audience. The top six teams in this competition are Xinhua Boxing Dao Fitness Fighting Hall, Mayang Jiuping Civil and Martial Vocational School, Hunan Xiangding Fighting Club, Liwei Boxing Hall, Chuhan Fighting Fitness Club, and Xiangjingwu Fighting Club. The top three Wushu Sanda groups are Mayang Jiuping Wenwu Vocational School, Xiangyin Dazhuang Kung Fu Club, and Wugang Sanda Base. The top three martial arts fighting groups are Xinhua Boxing Dao Fitness Fighting Hall, Hunan Xiangding Fighting Club, and Chuhan Fighting Club.

Coaches guide young athletes on the sidelines.

This year is the fifth year that The Legend of Heroes Junior Hero Fighting Competition has been held in Hunan, and it has been successfully held 8 times before. The original intention of the Hunan Division Committee to hold the Youth Hero Fighting Competition is to promote training with competition, promote training with competition, and use competitions to drive the development of Wushu Sanda and Wushu fighting sports, so that more young people can participate in Sanda fighting sports, and develop incompetent skills. Fear of difficulties, brave and tenacious, and love the good habit of exercising. Create a high-quality, high-standard platform for mutual learning and common skills for the majority of players engaged in Wushu Sanda and Wushu fighting sports.

