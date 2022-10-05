Home Sports Teghil Stadium also bewitched in the Cup, Pordenone eliminated in the first round by Imola
Sports

Teghil Stadium also bewitched in the Cup, Pordenone eliminated in the first round by Imola

by admin
Teghil Stadium also bewitched in the Cup, Pordenone eliminated in the first round by Imola

LIGNANO. Not even in the Italian Cup Pordenone is able to dispel the “curse” of the Teghil stadium: in Lignano the lizards fall in the first round, mocked in full recovery by Imolese, who will face Padua on November 2.

The Emilian team had not won away from home since 16 October last year.

After an initial balance phase, at 20 ′ Piscopo tries to head on a cross from the left by Magnaghi: the conclusion is comfortable in the arms of Molla. At 23 ‘great right of first intention by Magnaghi: the shot, powerful and low, is deflected for a corner by Molla. Attys responds in the 23rd minute with a central shot from distance: Martinez neutralizes in two halves. At 39 ‘great opportunity for the guests: Castellana hits the crossbar on a free kick from the edge: it is the last emotion of the first half.

In the second half the neroverdi return to the field with Zammarini, Biscontin and Dubickas in place of Bassoli, Negro and Piscopo. At 6 ′ opportunity for the hosts: header from a few steps for Biondi, rejected by Molla. Pordenone pushes: at 10 ‘Dubickas tries in the air, but the shot is blocked for a corner by the opposing rearguard.

At 13 ‘Martinez decided low output on Attys: the black-green extreme defender blocks the ball and neutralizes the danger. At 28 ‘good action by Biondi on the right: the low cross is swept into the corner. At 30 ‘right of Magnaghi rejected by the defense of Imolese, at 41’ dangerous right of Giorico just above the crossbar, then two minutes later left on Ingrosso’s flight: Molla relaxes and rejects. When extra time seems inevitable, Imolese passes in the 91st minute: on the development of a corner kick, Fort finds the ball on his feet and beats the extreme neroverde from close range.

See also  Scommesse, quote, Premier League: Chelsea-Liverpool

PORDENONE-IMOLESE 0-1

PORDENONE (4-3-1-2): Martinez; Maset, Negro (1 ′ st Biscontin), Bassoli (1 ′ st Zammarini), Wholesale; Biondi, Giorico, Baldassar (34 ‘st Benedetti); Bottani (47 ‘st La Rosa); Piscopo (1 ′ st Dubickas), Magnaghi. Available: Festa, Turchetto, La Rosa, Leggieri, Plai, Berton. Herdsman Di Carlo.

IMOLESE (4-3-1-2): Spring; Scremin, Fort, De Vito, Agyemang; Manfredonia (36 ‘st Milani), Castellano, Faggi (16’ Capozzi); Zanon; Attys (22 ′ st Likendija), Antognoni (1 ′ st Lombardi). Available: Adorni, Pecchia, Diaby. Herds Antonioli.

Referee: Ramondino from Palermo, Landoni from Milan and Montanelli from Lecco. Branzoni fourth official from Mestre.

Markers: in the second half, at 46 ‘Fort.

Note: admonished Giorico, Manfredonia, Faggi, Zammarini, Biondi, Adorni and De Vito. Corners 6-3. Recovery: 0 ′ pt, 5 ′ st.

You may also like

The fat tiger has successfully lost weight and...

Hoop Cities, the Nba series that tells about...

15-year-old teenager hat-trick France scored nine goals to...

Togami Hayabusa 3:1 beat the famous Hugo Japanese...

Free birth control pill on the French model:...

[Chinese Super League]Gao Tianyi scored Zhang Yuning offside...

F1 2021 cost cap breached, no ruling. Fia:...

Chinese Super League | Wu Lei and Xu...

Porsche 911 Gt3 Rs: a racing sports car

Chinese Super League-Oaklei Zhongzhu Huang Bowen came off...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy