SANT’ALESSIO

The injury in Castillo is the sore point this week for the Accademia Pavese. The player is an extremely important piece in the chessboard of Mr. Gianluca Gaudio and replacing him will not be easy, also thanks to Castillo’s ability both in defense and in pushing. Mori may be the most likely candidate for replacement at the moment. For the rest, the doubt remains for both Deleonardis and Filadelfia. Both are recovering from their injuries, the captain has a few more chances of returning on Sunday. Instead, Zenga is back, who has served the round of disqualification. Bonelli could be confirmed next to him, who did not give up in the last trip despite being still late in condition.

«I am happy with the latest tests at the Accademia Pavese – explains the coach Gaudio – except for the midweek shift, we have not lost for three Sundays. Even the 0-0 against Ardor Lazzate is a good point, the result of a great team effort in which everyone sacrificed himself and we defended well, also creating some goal action ». On Sunday Muggiò arrives in Sant’Alessio, a rather fluctuating team (like the Academy), capable of beating Oltrepo away and then equalizing at home against Vis Nova. A formation that has great ease to go to the net (12 goals overall, six from Personè and three from Mair), but also that does not have a puncture-proof defense (9 goals conceded away so far). Those two points of advantage in the standings are tempting and a success would lead to overtaking in the standings. –

Daniela Scherrer