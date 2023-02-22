Home Sports Téji Savanier (Montpellier) suspended a firm match
Sports

Téji Savanier (Montpellier) suspended a firm match

by admin
Téji Savanier (Montpellier) suspended a firm match

Expelled during Montpellier’s victory at Troyes (1-0) on Sunday in Ligue 1, Téji Savanier received a firm suspension match, and one suspended. The ex-Nîmes had clumsily crushed Rony Lopes’ left ankle in the 73rd minute of play.

Savanier will therefore miss the reception of Lens on Saturday in the Championship, but will be back against Angers, in an important match to ensure maintenance.

Excluded during this same meeting, Papa Ndiaga Yade received the same sanction: a firm match and a suspended sentence. He will miss the trip to Ajaccio next Sunday.

See also  Is it shame or innovation for this old Chinese football powerhouse to sell Frisbee online?Netizens fight..._sports_venue_guoan

You may also like

all first, absolute and winter

Kings: Keegan Murray sets a record but coach...

Carabao Cup final: Loris Karius has point to...

Aleksandar Stankovic, goal for Inter Primavera against Sampdoria....

Manchester United v Barcelona: Erik ten Hag calls...

New Mitsubishi Colt 2023-2024, city car with Japanese...

Many places in China have announced the restart...

Sky Sport – “NBA”: 5 matches broadcast live...

THE TRAGIC FATE OF LEN BIAS, EXPECTED NBA...

Europa League, Mourinho: Dybala and Abraham still in...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy