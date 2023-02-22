3
Expelled during Montpellier’s victory at Troyes (1-0) on Sunday in Ligue 1, Téji Savanier received a firm suspension match, and one suspended. The ex-Nîmes had clumsily crushed Rony Lopes’ left ankle in the 73rd minute of play.
Savanier will therefore miss the reception of Lens on Saturday in the Championship, but will be back against Angers, in an important match to ensure maintenance.
Excluded during this same meeting, Papa Ndiaga Yade received the same sanction: a firm match and a suspended sentence. He will miss the trip to Ajaccio next Sunday.
See also Is it shame or innovation for this old Chinese football powerhouse to sell Frisbee online?Netizens fight..._sports_venue_guoan