Bandai Namco launches a teaser that unequivocally heralds a new chapter in the historic fighting saga. But will it really be Tekken 8?

A teaser trailer for the upcoming Tekken was unveiled at the EVO 2022 Grand Finals, which took place over the weekend. The Bandai Namco teaser showed the famous cutscene at the end of the first Tekken, in which Kazuya Mishima threw the series antagonist Heihachi Mishima off a precipice. Even using the patchy polygon graphics from the first PlayStation, you can see Kazuya clearly turning back to the camera and smiling.

The teaser –

This frame then quickly switches to a new model of Kazuya while sporting the same smile, but this time with modern graphics. The words “Get Ready” they are then displayed on the screen and read by the voice of an announcer. The clip and images from the teaser have been shared by prominent members of the gaming industry ever since, including Geoff Keighley, founder of The Game Awards, and Katsuhiro Harada, game director of the series. Although the clip was shared on social media, Harada explained that he will not answer any questions regarding the teaser.

Tekken 8…o un remake?

This would be the first mainline Tekken to come out of Tekken 7, released in 2015. Despite the teaser, it’s unclear what the new game will be. The teaser came at the end of a video that provided details of the balance changes and updates that will be brought to Tekken 7 shortly. While the latter is still receiving changes, it seems unlikely that a sequel of Tekken’s reach will be announced. 8. However, since this is only a teaser, the new game will probably still be at an early stage of development and could point to an release between 2023 and 2024. If the release date is still a long way off, then the new game could be the long-awaited sequel. There is also another theory that fans believe possible, though. Since the teaser uses footage from the first chapter of the 1994 saga, the series could go back to its origins: the new game could be a remake of the original or a complete reboot. Given the tweets of Geoff Keighley and Harada, fans believe that further details could be shared at The Game Awards: we will therefore have to wait until December to find out more.

Written by Georgina Young for GLHF

