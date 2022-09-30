Novak Djokovic flies without any problem in the semifinals in the ATP 250 in Tel Aviv. The top seed of the Israeli tournament beat his great friend Vasek Pospisil (the two jointly founded the Ptpa, the “parallel” association of players) with a score of 7-6 6-3. There was a game in the first set, in which the Canadian (number 140 in single but excellent double player) made life a bit difficult for Nole, taking him to the tie break. In the second, however, the Serbian proceeded much faster, closing the practice 6-3. Tomorrow Djokovic in the semifinals will meet the Russian Roman Safiullin, world number 104, who surprisingly defeated the French Rinderknech. On the other side of the board Cilic forward without playing for Broady’s forfeit.

Defeated Ruud

—

In Korea Casper Ruud left the scene on the fast fields of Seoul. The Norwegian tennis player, the first seeded favorite, in the quarterfinals, surrendered in front of Yoshihito Nishioka, number 56 in the ATP ranking, with a score of 6-2 3-6 6-2. A defeat that also weighs on the balance in the standings, as it will allow Nadal to overtake Ruud in second place, from Monday. On the other side of the scoreboard, Denis Shapovalov, 24 of the world and fourth force of the scoreboard, got the pass for the semifinals, who defeated the Romanian Radu Albot with a double 6-2. Tomorrow the Canadian will challenge the American Jenson Brooksby, eighth seeded of the tournament and 46 Atp, who “benefited” from the retirement of the British Cameron Norrie, 8 in the world and second force on the draw. This last result should not be underestimated from a Finals point of view, to the delight of Sinner who thus has the opportunity to recover points in Sofia.