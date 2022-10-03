[Netease Sports News on the 3rd]The ATP’250 Tel Aviv match came to an end. The 21st Grand Slam champion Djokovic defeated the Croatian star Cilic with a score of 6-3, 6-4 in the final, and did not lose a set in 4 games results to win the championship. This is Djokovic’s third singles title this year and his 89th career singles title. He is also the only player who has won the championship on clay, grass and hard courts so far this season.

Cilic had only faced 4 break points in total before the final, but during the final his serve was constantly squeezed by Djokovic. In the first set, Djokovic broke serve in the 4th game to establish a 3-1 lead, and the Serbian king always maintained a score difference. At the end of the game, Djokovic was forced to a tie by Cilic. At the critical moment, he used back-to-back ace balls to get through the difficulty.

At the beginning of the second set, Djokovic broke again, Cilic could not reverse the passive situation, and Djokovic easily led to the end. Djokovic rewritten his record against Cilic to 19-2, with 13 of his 19 wins without dropping a set.

Djokovic missed the Australian Open and the US Open this season because he was not vaccinated against the new crown. He only won three singles titles in the Rome Masters, Wimbledon and this week’s Tel Aviv.

After Wimbledon, Djokovic missed the entire US Open series until the Laver Cup. After winning the Tel Aviv title, he will play non-stop in the new week’s ATP500 event in Astana. In addition to trying to get back to form, Djokovic recently participated in frequent competitions and hoped to get enough points to participate in the year-end finals in Turin. As the winner of this year’s Wimbledon championship, Djokovic only needs to ensure that the championship ranks in the top 20 to lock the qualification for the finals.