Telemundo Reaffirms Exclusive Partnership with Chivas to Continue Broadcasting Their Games in the United States

Telemundo and Chivas have announced a multi-year, multi-platform broadcast rights agreement, confirming Telemundo as the exclusive home of The Chivas of Guadalajara in the United States, in both Spanish and English. Under this agreement, Telemundo will provide coverage of all home games and key friendlies in the US across its platforms, including Telemundo, Universo, Peacock, and all digital platforms.

The partnership also includes the continued live and exclusive coverage of Chivas Women and youth teams through Telemundo’s digital platforms. The announcement came just in time for the historic rivalry match between Chivas and Cruz Azul at Akron Stadium on November 4, which will be broadcast live on Telemundo, Universo, and Peacock.

Eli Velázquez, EVP of Sports at Telemundo, expressed pride in the partnership and their commitment to delivering comprehensive coverage, insightful analysis, and high-quality production to expand Chivas’ reach in the US. The partnership between Telemundo and Chivas dates back to 2020, and their coverage has continued to achieve new milestones and grow year after year.

Amaury Vergara, president of Guadalajara Sports Club, expressed excitement about the new era between Chivas and Telemundo, emphasizing their joint efforts to enhance the match experience and create diverse content for fans in the United States. Telemundo Deportes will complement live match coverage with pre- and post-game shows, original series and specials, multi-platform content, and fan engagement opportunities.

The coverage will be led by the renowned Telemundo Deportes team, featuring play-by-play commentary from seven-time Emmy winner Andrés Cantor and analysis from Manuel Sol. Host Miguel Gurwitz will continue to lead pre- and post-game coverage with Fútbol Estelar Chivas Extra. Optional English commentary will be provided by Carlos Yustis and Jorge Calvo, with audio coverage available on SiriusXM.

Telemundo Deportes is the leading US sports media brand, offering a comprehensive slate of live and studio programming for the biggest global sports events. In addition to its coverage of Chivas de Guadalajara and Liga MX, Telemundo Deportes provides exclusive Spanish-language coverage of all FIFA and Teams USA properties through 2026, as well as coverage of the Premier League, NFL’s Sunday Night Football, and the Olympic Games.

The agreement between Telemundo and Chivas signifies their commitment to delivering top-quality coverage and further growing the club’s fandom in the US. Fans can expect an incredible viewing experience with a range of content and analysis across Telemundo’s platforms.

