Telepass takes the field alongside the Italian national football teams as Top Partner, for the four-year period 2023-2026. The agreement affects all the national teams represented by the Federation: men’s, women’s, youth, futsal, beach soccer and e-sports. The link between the Italian company, known for its electronic toll service and today a leader in integrated mobility, and football is a historic link. The Telepass device, in fact, was launched on the occasion of the “Italia 90” World Cup allowing Italians, for the first time, to be able to pay the toll without stopping at the toll booth.

The partnership was presented today at the headquarters of the Italian Football Federation (FIGC) in the presence of the President of the Federation, Gabriel Gravinaof the Chief Executive Officer of Telepass, Gabriel Benedictand the coaches of the men’s national football team, Robert Manciniand feminine, Milena Bertolini. The meeting was attended by the President of Edizione, Alessandro Benettonand the President of Atlantia, Giampiero Massolo, to demonstrate the strategic importance that the partnership has for the entire Group. As part of the sponsorship,

Telepass will launch limited editions of on-board equipment dedicated to the Azzurre and Azzurri and available to its over 7 million customers, will develop services dedicated to sportsmen and women and will promote solutions with a high technological content to promote increasingly sustainable and inclusive mobility, with particular reference to the new generations.

“The national team arouses unique emotions and, for this reason, is able to spread a universal message, made up of shared values ​​that cross all the different generations of Italians, all united by their support for the Azzurre and the Azzurri” he claims Gabriele Benedetto, CEO of Telepass. “From today we will accompany the national teams in their international challenges, with particular attention to Europe where we too have established our “Made in Italy” mobility solutions in 14 countries over time. With this partnership, our company intends to make its contribution to the project that the FIGC has been carrying out in recent years, focusing on our young people and at the same time taking the opportunity to let Italians discover the transformation of Telepass that has taken place over the last 5 years”.

Synergy also confirmed by President of the FIGC, Gabriele Gravina“We are signing an agreement of great value, because it focuses on young people, innovation and sharing, all elements that characterize the Azzurra shirt and a modern company like Telepass. The FIGC is proud to inaugurate such an important collaboration, destined to generate positive effects in the large community of fans of our national teams and more generally in the world of Italian football. The passion for football and the Azzurro connects millions of fans, who will have ever greater opportunities also thanks to this agreement”. concludes the President of the FIGC.