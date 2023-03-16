Inter have signed a partnership with Telepass, the leading integrated mobility company in Italy. Under the agreement, Telepass becomes the Nerazzurri’s Official Mobility Platform Partner for two seasons.

The agreement with Inter represents the debut of Telepass as Partner of a football club and unites two brands that make innovation one of the cornerstones of their growth strategy.

Thanks to the partnership with Inter, Telepass will accompany fans on their way to the stadium, simplifying their journey thanks to the ecosystem of mobility services it makes available through exclusive promotions and thus promoting green and sustainable behaviour.

Luca Danovaro, Chief Revenue Officer – FC Internazionale Milano said: “We are very satisfied that Telepass, a leading brand in the mobility sector, has chosen Inter as the first football club to sign an agreement with. This partnership brings together two highly innovative brands and will have a direct impact on our fans, to whom we will be able to offer new opportunities to move in a convenient and sustainable way. ”

Aldo Agostinelli, Chief Consumer Sales and Marketing Officer – Telepass added: “We are proud to announce this new partnership that sees us alongside FC Internazionale Milano, a reality with which we share the spirit of innovation and the will to get involved. With this announcement, Telepass strengthens its link with the city of Milan: our goal is to facilitate the movement of people, in this case of fans, through the ecosystem of services accessible via apps, which allow you to move in a fluid and intermodal way in and out of town.”



