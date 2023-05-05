Home » Temptation Island, a former protagonist of the program will become a dad
Sports

Temptation Island, a former protagonist of the program will become a dad

by admin
Temptation Island, a former protagonist of the program will become a dad























One of the most discussed protagonists of Temptation Island, the reality show of temptations that will be back on the air in a few months after a year’s hiatus, will soon become a father.

We are talking about Massimo Colantoni, “known” to fans of the program for the many flirts shown off in front of the cameras despite the desperation of his ex-girlfriend.

See also  Because of an oligarch: BKA searches the office of FC Bayern

You may also like

Create a new record in team history in...

Scudetto Napoli 2023, the famous shirt of the...

Erling Haaland with Premier League record at Manchester...

Labor court process: Still no verdict in the...

Smart won this season’s best fight award for...

Formula 1, Perez: ‘Red Bull treats me and...

Mainz vs. Schalke: floodlight game between dreams of...

Scudetto Napoli: Osimhen, Spalletti like a father, now...

Chess: Armageddon Championship Series live at WELT –...

Andy Murray wins in France as Aryna Sabalenka...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy