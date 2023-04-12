“Ten games in two weeks? I haven’t been able to do that for the past few years. I managed several good matches,” she evaluated the wins over the former world number one Viktoria Azarenkova, her friend Markéta Vondroušová and the narrow defeat against the Wimbledon champion Jelena Rybakinová.

“I’m going according to plan, I’m getting into it. I’m healthy,” says Muchová, who in none of the past three seasons has played even thirty matches in singles. Now she has 20, of which 15 wins.

Photo: Czech Tennis Association / Pavel Lebeda (sport-pics.cz) Karolína Muchová in action during training in Belek.

A leg injury from last year’s French Open ruined a significant part of the year for the tennis player from Olomouc, which is why Muchová remains cautious. Thanks to her promotion to the current 52nd place in the WTA, she has already secured starts in the main competitions in Madrid, Rome and, of course, Paris.

“Clay is more physically demanding, harder to slide. So we have also added physical training and I believe that I will follow up on concrete.” In Belek, Turkey, where the duel with Ukraine will take place on Friday and Saturday, he can also use the ‘golden hands’ of professor Pavel Kolář.

Even though Muchová is the second oldest member of the team, she hasn’t played that much in the BJK Cup. She made her debut four years ago in Prostějov against Canada. And then only last year did she cut the advanced doubles in the Prague qualification with the British women and three matches in the final tournament in Glasgow.

“I didn’t know the young girls (Linda Nosková and Sára Bejlek) very well either. After these few days, we are a bigger team again,” claimed Muchová, who was looking forward to the new members of the Czech team giving speeches at the traditional banquet.

“I’m glad we can joke around, we’re stressing them out a bit,” she laughed. “But it’ll be fine as always,” she remembered her speech four years ago in Prostějov. “I was stressed, around a lot of people I knew…”

Although the Australian Open 2021 semi-finalist has only played three singles and two doubles matches in the team competition, she is trying to set an example for her younger teammates.