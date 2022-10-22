Original title: Ten Hag: If Ronaldo wants to return to Manchester United, he must apologize to the whole team

On October 22, 2022, Beijing time, Ten Hag responded to Cristiano Ronaldo’s early departure in the match between Manchester United and Tottenham at a press conference. He said: If Cristiano Ronaldo wants to return to Manchester United, he must first Take responsibility for your actions and apologize. Ronaldo refused to come on as a substitute in Manchester United’s 2-0 win over Tottenham on Thursday, Ten Hag confirmed.

Following Manchester United Football Club’s announcement on the official website that Ronaldo will not be part of the Manchester United squad for Saturday’s Premier League game against Chelsea, Ten Hag answered reporters’ questions about Ronaldo at Manchester United’s press conference yesterday. .

Asked whether Ronaldo had to apologise before being allowed to return, Ten Hag said: “We set certain standards. This applies to any player. He has to live according to certain standards like everyone else, according to Live by the standards we set this season.”

Ten Hag believes that Ronaldo is still an important part of the team. Asked if Ronaldo would return to first-team training on Monday, Ten Hag said: “We’ll talk first. I don’t want to miss him. I want him to be in the squad, every game. Come on, because he has an impact.”

Ten Hag believes Ronaldo’s hero status in the hearts of Manchester United fans is justified. “Because he’s achieved a lot in his career, I don’t need to say, he’s amazing.” But Ten Hag also said, “He should realize that people will judge you based on how you are doing in the moment. Especially in top sports In sport, it’s the day that counts, not age or reputation. When you play at the top level, your actions are justified and your performances are judged. It’s normal and we have to be aware of that.”

He thinks it’s not just Ronaldo, but everyone. Whether as a team, as a coach or as a club, this should be deeply recognized.

