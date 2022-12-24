Home Sports Ten Hag: Manchester United and Rashford Luke Shodalot extend his contract for one year | Fred_NetEase Sports
Ten Hag: Manchester United and Rashford Luke Shodalot extend his contract for one year

Ten Hag: Manchester United and Rashford Luke Shodalot extend his contract for one year | Fred_NetEase Sports

2022-12-24 17:12:08 Source: Live
Live broadcast, December 24th, Manchester United coach Ten Hag confirmed that the team has renewed their contracts with Rashford, Luke Shaw, Dalot and Fred for one year.

Manchester United officially reported that coach Ten Hag confirmed that the club has triggered the one-year extension clause in the contracts of four players, namely Rashford, Luke Shaw, Dalot and Fred.

Ten Hag: “Yes, I can confirm. We are happy because the team is going in the right direction and these players have made a great contribution.

“We want to develop, we want to support these players and keep them in our program and that’s why we made the decision. I’m pretty sure it was the right decision.”

“We want to build a team for the future, so many years from now, those players will definitely be a part of it.”

The contracts of Dalot, Fred, Rashford and Luke Shaw were originally set to expire in June 2023, but each has an option to renew for an additional year. The club has now decided to exercise the renewal clause of these contracts, which means that the current contracts of these four players will last at least until the summer of 2024.

