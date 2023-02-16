Since the arrival of the Dutchman, Manchester United has rediscovered its identity.

It was last November 14 when the first extracts of theCristiano Ronaldo interview with Piers Morgan. The histrionic fall of one of the greatest in the history of the game, who with a theatrical victimhood and regardless of the consequences decided to force his narrative and interrupt his story with Manchester United. At the time it seemed like a somersault whose length and outcome we did not know: we could not imagine, for example, that after the World Cup, where CR7 gave us further proof of his indisponence, he would end up playing – or earning – at Al Nassr. But yes, it seemed like the disastrous end of a champion unable to get out of his own dimension, his own ego, and react to the reality of the facts, or rather that sacrifices had to be made to still be relevant at a high level. If not tactical at least cheap.

As for United, there were many questions about how they would react to the media beating of the sacking of one of the legends of their history. Would he have been swallowed up or would he have benefited from it? Today we have no doubts. From the ashes left by its champion, Manchester United was reborn like a phoenix. That interview reflected Manchester United’s management in recent years. A team with no real planning, which reacted to the events that happened to them on a weekly basis in an impromptu manner on various fronts. On the pitch, in the locker room, on the market, and even in the private sphere of their players – the cases of Ronaldo, Pogba and Greenwood tell us this in various ways.

For years United relied more on their coat of arms and economic power than on building something solid and having a medium-long term vision. Every strategic decision by the club seemed to backfire in the most gruesome and ridiculous way possible. Not even the hiring of an interesting coach like Ten Hag had brought optimism on the real possibilities of competing in the championship for the Red Devils. There seemed to be problems with the many new signings adjusting to the pressure of playing in the Premier League. The tactical and mental problem he seemed much bigger than the difficulties of managing his number 7, too strong to be completely set aside but too cumbersome in the dressing room to keep the environment serene. And instead it was just enough for Ronaldo to disappear completely alone to arrange a season and a route peremptorily.

After the 3-1 defeat against Aston Villa – CR7’s last game – Manchester United won 14 of their next 17 games losing only at the Emirates to table-top Arsenal and a last-minute Nketiah goal. It is now firmly in third place in the standings five points away from the Arsenal-Manchester City couple who lead the championship. Ten Hag has succeeded in the mission of giving a clear identity to their own team: after the turbulent start to the season, United now move on the pitch as an effective and confident body. He doesn’t play with the same system as Champions League semi-finalist Ajax, but some principles of that team can be seen and the improvements are there for all to see.

First of all, the management of the ball has significantly improved. In recent years, Manchester United players built playing the ball as if it were hot. The grafts of Eriksen, casemiro e Lisandro Martinez they have put players in the squad who are able to clean up the balls, evade the opponent’s pressing and put things in order. The precision and the decision-making in the last third of the field they are not to be envied by those who are ahead in the standings. The turning point was casemiro. The Brazilian he quickly became a key player in both phases, giving as much balance in the non-possession phase as creativity in finishing and finalization. He has already scored 4 goals and 5 assists so far. The other cornerstone of the turning point was the ultimate explosion of Marcus Rashfordalready with 21 goals this season, 12 of which in the last 15 games.

Rashford has not only returned to high-level performance: he has returned to being decisive even when the pressure rises. It happened in the last Premier League win against Leeds but also in more difficult games. He decided the first leg against Liverpool and Arsenal and, above all, the second leg against City, won 2-1 despite the momentum in the second half seemed completely in the hands of Guardiola’s team. Both Rashford and his team-mates Weghorst, Fernandes, Antony and the revived Jadon Sancho are able to bring balance both through their creative skills with the ball and through their movements. And the feeling is that the quality in possession can further improve given that, to make up for Eriksen’s injury, another notable ball handler arrived in January like Sabitzer.

At the same time it arrived defensive strength that we have little associated with Manchester United during the era of Solskjaer and Rangnick, also due to some tragicomic messes of Harry Maguire. The captain lost his starting job as the weeks wore on, as did his former partner Lindelof. Perhaps it is not very generous towards him to point out how without him De Gea’s confidence in the defensive line has clearly improved, also thanks to a return to high levels by Varane. Also the yield of Lisandro Martinez, which seemed to have arrived more as a product of Ajax and in difficulty in the first few outings, is finding greater security in both phases. Defensive solidity, however, does not only concern the pair of centre-backs, given that De Gea has shown sensational saves this season such as those against Brighton and Fulham.

Even the defensive wingers have raised the level of their game thanks to the principles of Ten Hag, for which the thrusts and overlaps on the wing are very important. Diogo Dalot he was also the best player at the beginning of the season, when the team was losing and seemed lost. Tyrell Malacia he looked like the classic Eredivisie youngster who could be swallowed up by the physicality of the Premier League and instead proved to be an excellent supporting actor.

Even the career of Luke Shaw, which seemed to be in decline, has found new impetus. The former Southampton player is one of Ten Hag’s favorite tactical weapons, who have deployed him in both his natural full-back role and left centre-back. A choice, the latter, which at a first reading of United’s lineup may seem curious and unleash hilarity on how the coach deems it safer to deploy him rather than Maguire. This, in addition to being denied given that the captain has played as a starter in the last few outings taking back the band on his arm, diminishes the season Shaw is experiencing. A player who has learned to assert his body in one-on-one against the opposing wingers and who has gained confidence. In addition, the fact that the task of pushing is entrusted to Dalot on the other side enhances Shaw’s defensive vocation, as well as having Rashford and Sancho as teammates on the wing.

United’s rebuilding process also involved a much-criticized player like Fred. Purchased at a high price from Shakhtar and generally never too popular, the Brazilian is proving to be another high-quality supporting player. It’s not the expected talent but he has gradually adapted to the rhythms and duties that a Premier League midfielder must follow. He never gives up an inch: when there is a loose ball that seems to be in control of the opponents it is very easy for him to suddenly pop into the frame and recover possession.

He is satisfied with the security that having a champion like Casemiro nearby gives him: he appears much more confident, tries difficult plays and executes them with extreme ease, like the heel strike with which he closed the FA Cup match against Reading. He has become an idol of the fans and he never stops charging them. Also Scott McTominay, one of the many promises not kept in previous years has proved to be a good level change. Having both recovered to acceptable levels is proving to be essential given Eriksen’s injury and the disqualification Casemiro is serving for putting his hands around Hughes’ neck in the match against Crystal Palace.

In the photo with which Manchester presented Erik Ten Hag the sky above Old Trafford was a traffic of menacing clouds. A little encouraging gray palette for the Dutch coach’s adventure. As if to say that the storm would not subside anytime soon. The start of the season – with the two embarrassments against Brighton and Brentford – seemed to confirm this gloomy image. Now it seems that the clouds have been blown away by a Wind of change and the team, after 5 months, already seems up to being able to compete for the title or at least start with more optimism next year. It really feels different than in recent seasons in which even the best results, such as second place achieved with Soskjaer in 2020/21 or the round of 16 won against PSG, seemed impromptu.

Ten Hag’s position seems to have come out even more strengthened by the situation that has arisen with Cristiano Ronaldo. The way he handled the problem resembles a warning of how the Dutch manager has no problem setting aside anyone who doesn’t show dedication to work. This concerns both those who are already in the squad and those who will be bought in the future. Many players, such as the aforementioned Ronaldo and Pogba, were more tabloid material or transfer market sites than players at the heart of the project. Now this feeling doesn’t exist for anyone and even a purchase that seemed grotesque like Weghorst is no longer underestimated after a few games.

Now the sky is clear again, even Sir Alex Ferguson it no longer seems the looming shadow it was for his successors, crushed by comparison and media pressure. Framed in the stands in all the matches, Sir Alex enjoys the show laughing and joking with his neighbour, without looking worried and judging what is happening on the pitch.

What both Ten Hag and Rashford and company have to do in order not to take away the idea that things are returning to their place is to show that they can resist the first difficulties. For its part, the management will be called upon to do the same, continuing to feed the renewal process ongoing without panicking when a bad streak comes. At this point all of Manchester United should have learned from their mistakes, and perhaps gained confidence that the main one has practically solved itself.