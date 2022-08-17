Home Sports Ten medals, three gold medals with Bertocchi in the dives, Martinenghi and Panziera in the pool
Three golds, two silvers and five bronzes the current balance, with the total medals rising to 44 (17 golds, 15 silvers, 12 bronzes)

Even today a super day for our colors. It starts with the dives and Elena Bertocchi’s gold happens to herself from the small springboard. The Milanese with 264.25 points beats the Swedish Emma Gullsrand 259.65 and Chiara Pellacani 259.05. Bertocchi was world bronze in 2017, in the past the title went 8 times to Tania Cagnotto, in the stands cheering as a godmother. Third place for the other blue Chiara Pellacani. Previously Sarah Jodoin Di Maria and Eduard Timbretti Glugiu won bronze, with 290.28 points, in the 10-meter mixed synchronized: gold to Great Britain (Kothari-Toulson) with 300.78 points, silver to Ukraine (Lyskun-Sereda) with 298.59 points.

Pool

We move on to the Swimming Stadium. In the 200 butterfly, bronze for the blue Razzetti (1’55 ”01). “The silver was within reach, I got fooled but the satisfaction for the medal remains” says the pupil of Stefano Franceschi who precedes Giacomo Carini, fourth with regret. Another gold for Nicolò Martinenghi who wins the 50 breaststroke in 26 ”33, with an Italian record of 26” 39. And Tete also takes Simone Cerasuolo to the podium in 26 ”95, a fantastic second. For the man from Varese it is truly the culmination of a magical season one year after the Olympic bronze in the 100 and mixed relay, and the one-two world champion. The fortieth medal is signed by Sara Franceschi in the 200 medley in 2’11 “38, behind the Israeli Anastasia Gorbenko (2’10” 92) and the Dutch Marrit Steenbergn, who won the 100 and 200 sl. It’s up to Paltrinieri, who finishes in the 1500s freestyle behind the Ukrainian Mikhailo Romanchuk who in the 800s had finished below the podium behind Lorenzo Galossi.

Relay race

Historic gold for the Panziera: never a blue had won the 100 backstroke. Final time of 59 ”40 in front of the British Harris (59” 46) and the Dutch Toussaint (59 ”53). And finally the last medal is from the 4×200 mixed freestyle relay that takes the bronze with Stefano Di Cola, Matteo Ciampi, Alice Nizzau and Antonietta Cesarano. Gold to Great Britain, silver to France.

