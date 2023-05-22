Ten penalty points for Juventus Turin in Serie A

This is less than the 15 penalty points of the initial sanction but Juventus Turin received a 10-point penalty on Monday for a case of accounting fraud. This complicates Juve’s chance of qualifying for the next Champions League. The Bianconeri are five points behind AC Milan (4th) before their match on Monday evening against Empoli.
Pointing to capital gains deemed artificial during certain sales of players, the FIGC Court of Appeal struck hard at the start of the year by severely sanctioning the Old Lady, with a penalty of 15 points. But seized by the Turin club, the Guarantee College of the Italian Olympic Committee (Coni) then gave it back its due, pending a re-examination of the file, confirming in passing “a voluntary and repeated alteration of the accounting entries” .
The Bianconeri theoretically still have the right to seize the Guarantee College to challenge a possible new sanction, which could extend this extra-sporting soap opera beyond the season, the epilogue of which is expected on June 4.