The 2023 Guangzhou Marathon is set to kick off in December, and runners from all around the world are preparing to compete in this prestigious event. As anticipation builds for the marathon, more and more brand partners are joining in to show their support. Recently, Tencel Group’s Red Bull® Vitamin Taurine Drink officially signed a cooperation agreement with the Guangzhou Sports Bureau and the Guangzhou Marathon Organizing Committee to serve as the official exclusive cooperative functional drink for the event.

The signing ceremony took place at the Guangzhou Environmental Trade Center, with representatives from Tencel Group, the Guangzhou Sports Bureau, and the Guangzhou Marathon Organizing Committee in attendance. The partnership with Red Bull® Vitamin Taurine Drink will provide much-needed energy supplies to the 30,000 participants, helping them perform at their best level on the track.

In addition to providing support for the event, this partnership represents a collaboration that aims to interpret the spirit of competitive sports. The Guangzhou Marathon has become a benchmark event for domestic marathons, attracting outstanding runners and contributing to the economic development of Guangzhou.

Ms. Lin Lin, director of the Guangzhou Sports Competition Center, revealed that more than 140,000 people have signed up for this year’s competition, setting a new record and highlighting the widespread enthusiasm for the marathon. With a commitment to high-level standards and professionalism, the organizers are preparing for a memorable event.

As part of the collaboration, Tencel Group’s Red Bull® Vitamin Taurine Drink will provide 254,400 cans of the functional drink to the participants, helping them replenish energy and improve their performance on the field. The partnership also includes various highlights for the event, such as the use of a facial recognition system, the release of the Guangzhou Horse mascot, and the establishment of the Guangfu intangible cultural heritage exhibition area.

The 2023 Guangzhou Marathon also boasts notable ambassadors such as Olympic champions Guo Jingjing, Su Bingtian, Lei Sheng, and Yang Liwei, who will be witnessing the competitive feast.

Red Bull®, as a brand, has been deeply involved in the sports field for many years, supporting various sports competitions and sponsoring renowned sports events. Through this collaboration, Red Bull® Vitamin Taurine Drink aims to convey its brand spirit of surpassing oneself and breaking through limits.

The press conference also featured notable marathon champions, Jiao Jingjing and Guan Yousheng, who shared their personal goals and experiences. In support of their collaboration with Red Bull®, Jiao Jingjing and Guan Yousheng expressed their gratitude and received memorable gifts.

Overall, the partnership between Tencel Group’s Red Bull® Vitamin Taurine Drink and the Guangzhou Marathon demonstrates a shared commitment to promoting the spirit of competitive sports and providing the best support for the runners. With the event set to take place in December, excitement is building for what promises to be a thrilling and memorable marathon.

