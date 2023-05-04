Home » Tenerife, historic Huertas: 43 points against Murcia
Tenerife, historic Huertas: 43 points against Murcia

Eternal Marcelinho Huertas. The Brazilian point guard rewrote the record books of the ACB, signing 43 points in the overtime knockout in Tenerife against Murcia for the 32nd day of the championship. This is the “oldest” 40-point test in the history of the Spanish championship. For the former Lakers 11/21 from 2, 2/4 from 3 and 15/16 on free throws.

