Teniel Campbell: From the Caribbean to the World’s Greatest Race

Tourreporterin

Status: 07/25/2023 07:53 a.m

The fight for victory in women’s cycling is mostly a European affair. One of the few Black riders in the peloton is Teniel Campbell who wants to change that.

Trinidad and Tobago is actually known for its beautiful beaches and great weather. And as far as sport is concerned, the Caribbean island nation shines above all in athletics – to this day, every child there knows the 200-meter world champion from 1997, Ato Boldon. But in cycling, male and female riders are a rarity in the pelotons of the world. An exception is Teniel Campbell. She competes for the Australian team Jayco Alula and celebrated her debut in the Tour de France Femmes on Sunday.

Campbell didn’t like running

“That was a little bit of a disappointment,” Campbell summarizes the first stage in Clermont-Ferrand, when she only finished 125th. “I didn’t race five weeks ago and underestimated the heat.” However, the 25-year-old also struggled with her nervousness. After all, it was her first time on the tour. “I was so excited and I thought what the hell?” she recalls with a laugh. The tension in the peloton was palpable, even during the warm-up before the actual start.

The race felt like a world championship with so many people coming to the track. As a child, she certainly never would have imagined that Campbell would one day be at the start of the Tour de France Femmes. Cycling has too little importance not only in Trinidad, but also in the Caribbean in general. Campbell and her brother, both track cyclists, got into the sport because of their father. Her mother was active in athletics and netball. “But I didn’t like running. And netball was too aggressive for me,” Campbell said.

Historic Olympic premiere

A lot has happened in Campbell’s career since then. Not only was she the first Trinidad and Tobago cyclist to win medals at Pan American and Caribbean Championships, she was also the first woman in her country to compete in the road race at the Tokyo 2021 Olympic Games. Even before this summer, she was able to tick off the big races of the Women’s World Tour, the highest women’s racing series, on her bucket list: Paris-Roubaix, Giro D’Italia Donne or the Tour of Flanders. Only the Tour de France Femmes was missing.

Being able to compete in France now is a pretty big deal for a rider from the Caribbean. “Maybe the fact that I made it gives other riders from small nations hope that they can do it too,” said Campbell. Not only does she hail from a country where cycling doesn’t play a role, but she’s also one of the few black riders in the peloton. This fact reflects very well the diversity, or rather lack of diversity, in cycling in general. It wasn’t until 2022 that Biniam Girmay became the first black rider to win a stage in one of the men’s grand tours. With the women? none.

Role model for other drivers

For Campbell, it is therefore particularly important to be visible. “When other people see me and that I’ve made it onto the biggest stage in women’s cycling, that can be inspiring. And it shows that with hard work, no matter the color of your skin, you can achieve it.” According to her own statements, she owes her way into the Women’s World Tour to the UCI and its diversity program. Early in her career, Campbell became a member of the UCI’s WCC team, which enables young female athletes to compete in international races. From there it went to a Continental team in Italy before finding her way to World Team Jayco Alula.

She also supported the latter when Campbell’s career was almost over. Last October, Trinidad’s Sportswoman of the Year 2019 fell badly, especially the knee was affected – a torn patella tendon and broken bones were the result. She fought her way back just as she fought her way into the elite of women’s cycling. “I’ve had a lot of great moments, but also setbacks, maybe even more setbacks, in my career. As an athlete, I’m not always strong.”

Hoping for a stage win

After her serious injury, Campbell is now hoping to show what she’s made of on the Tour. But it is realistic, especially after the first two stages. “My goal at first was to win one of the jerseys, but now I have to admit that it probably won’t work. But a stage win would be really cool.” On Monday, however, it was only 136th place in the rain, the legs simply wouldn’t have been there, said Trinidad’s cycling star after the race.