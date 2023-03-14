Status: 03/14/2023 09:22 a.m

Next milestone for Carlos Alcaraz. The Spaniard celebrates his 100th victory in Indian Wells. Only one has reached this mark faster so far.

With his 100th individual victory on the ATP Tour, Carlos Alcaraz reached the round of 16 at the Tennis Masters 1000 tournament in Indian Wells. The 19-year-old Spaniard defeated the Dutchman Tallon Griekspoor 7: 6 (7: 4), 6: 3 and now has to deal with the British Jack Draper. The 21-year-old Draper won the Brits duel against Andy Murray, 14 years his senior, 7-6 (8-6), 6-2.

Alcaraz needed just 132 games to celebrate their 100th win. Only the legendary John McEnroe, who needed 131 games, managed to do it faster. The then 16-year-old Alcaraz celebrated his first victory on the ATP tour in Rio de Janeiro in 2020. “I will never forget Rio,” said Alcaraz, who won his first Grand Slam title at the US Open last year and finished the season as number one in the world.

Novak Djokovic is currently number one again. The Serb is absent from the $10.1 million hard court tournament because of his lack of a corona vaccination and the fact that he did not get a US visa as a result.

Like Alcaraz, Alexander Zverev is in the round of 16. The Olympic champion meets the Russian Daniil Medvedev at 7 p.m. (Sky).