Home Sports Tennis: Alcaraz celebrates 100th victory in Indian Wells
Sports

Tennis: Alcaraz celebrates 100th victory in Indian Wells

by admin
Tennis: Alcaraz celebrates 100th victory in Indian Wells

Status: 03/14/2023 09:22 a.m

Next milestone for Carlos Alcaraz. The Spaniard celebrates his 100th victory in Indian Wells. Only one has reached this mark faster so far.

With his 100th individual victory on the ATP Tour, Carlos Alcaraz reached the round of 16 at the Tennis Masters 1000 tournament in Indian Wells. The 19-year-old Spaniard defeated the Dutchman Tallon Griekspoor 7: 6 (7: 4), 6: 3 and now has to deal with the British Jack Draper. The 21-year-old Draper won the Brits duel against Andy Murray, 14 years his senior, 7-6 (8-6), 6-2.

Alcaraz needed just 132 games to celebrate their 100th win. Only the legendary John McEnroe, who needed 131 games, managed to do it faster. The then 16-year-old Alcaraz celebrated his first victory on the ATP tour in Rio de Janeiro in 2020. “I will never forget Rio,” said Alcaraz, who won his first Grand Slam title at the US Open last year and finished the season as number one in the world.

Novak Djokovic is currently number one again. The Serb is absent from the $10.1 million hard court tournament because of his lack of a corona vaccination and the fact that he did not get a US visa as a result.

Like Alcaraz, Alexander Zverev is in the round of 16. The Olympic champion meets the Russian Daniil Medvedev at 7 p.m. (Sky).

See also  Fiorentina-Juve, Allegri: "Market, unity of purpose. No revolutions. On Pogba ..."

You may also like

Dominican Republic bounces back and defeats Nicaragua in...

Big Eyebrow 17+16 Shui Lakong scored 33 points...

„an embarrassment to the international world of sport“...

FC Barcelona | Laporta’s defense and the involvement...

Iga Swiatek – Emma Raducanu, an enticing duel...

Round of 16 of the Champions League: “Balance,...

Tuesday’s transfer gossip: Bellingham, Kane, Osimhen, Nkunku, Martinez,...

Gary Lineker is allowed back in front of...

Scottish Gossip: Dykes, Morgan, Scotland squad, Morelos, Kent,...

The Grizzlies won 3 consecutive victories and the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy