The 35-year-old Serb did not compete in the $10.1 million hard court tournament in southern California because he was not allowed to enter the United States due to the lack of vaccination against the corona virus. “I don’t want to say that it was easy,” said Alcaraz after returning to the top of the world rankings: “But it was certainly easier because Djokovic didn’t play.”

For Alcaraz, who was number one in the world last year as the youngest player at the time, it is the third Masters tournament of his career that he won after the tournaments in Miami and Madrid. Against Medvedev, he converted the second match point after around 70 minutes and made it 1-1 head-to-head with the Russian.

“Has made me more confident”

He has gained a lot of experience since the first duel with Medvedev (2021 in Wimbledon, second round). “I was new to the tour at the time, but now I’ve played a lot of great games and won great titles,” said Alcaraz, who now has a total of seven ATP titles. “It made me more confident, now I know how to deal with difficult moments.”

The Spaniard celebrated his 100th individual victory on the ATP tour in the third round against the Dutchman Tallon Griekspoor in Indian Wells, almost equaling the record of the legendary John McEnroe. Alcaraz needed just 132 games for the milestone, just one match more than the American’s record at the time.

Rybakina secures women’s title

Jelena Rybakina won her first Masters 1000 tournament in Indian Wells with a 7:6 (13/11) 6:4 final victory over Arina Sabalenka. The 23-year-old Kazakh narrowly lost in the final against the Belarusian in both Adelaide and the Australian Open in Melbourne in January.

In the fifth attempt, Rybakina won against Sabalenka for the first time because she caught up a break deficit in the first set and fended off two set balls in the tie-break over 24 points. In the semi-finals Rybakina defeated the Polish world number one Iga Swiatek 6:2 6:2.

ATP-1000 tournament in Indian Wells

(USA, $ 10.14 million, hard court)

Finale: Carlos Alcaraz (ESP/1) Daniil Medvedev (RUS/5) 6:3 6:2

Semifinals: Carlos Alcaraz (ESP/1) Jannik Sinner (ITA/11) 7:6 (7/4) 6:3 Daniil Medvedev (RUS/5) Frances Tiafoe (USA/14) 7:5 7:6 (7/4)

Quarter-final tableau: Carlos Alcaraz (ESP/1) Felix Auger-Aliassime (CAN/8) 6:4 6:4 Jannik Sinner (ITA/11) Taylor Fritz (USA/4) 6:4 4:6 6:4 Daniil Medvedev (RUS/5) Alejandro Davidovich Fokina (ESP/23) 6:3 7:5 Frances Tiafoe (USA/14) Cameron Norrie (GBR/10) 6:4 6:4

WTA-1000 tournament in Indian Wells

(USA, 8.8 million dollars, hard court)

Finale: Jelena Rybakina (KAZ/10) Arina Sabalenka (BLR/2) 7:6 (13/11) 6:4

Semifinals: Jelena Rybakina (KAZ/10) Each Swiatek (POL/1) 6:2 6:2 Arina Sabalenka (BLR/2) Maria Sakkari (GRE/7) 6:2 6:3