Alcaraz has already cleared the first hurdle on the way to the top. The 19-year-old defeated the Australian Thanasi Kokkinakis 6: 3 6: 3 in the second round after a walk-through and now meets the Dutchman Tallon Griekspoor on Tuesday night.

Including this game, Alcaraz still need five wins to regain the top position in the ranking for the first time since January. This could be made easier for him by the fact that numbers two and three of the event are already out. Because the Greek Stefanos Tsitsipas lost in round two to the Australian Jordan Thompson 6: 7 (0/7) 6: 4 6: 7 (5/7), the Norwegian Casper Ruud in round three to the Chilean Cristian Garin 4: 6 6 :7 (2/7).

Medvedev on course for success

Alexander Zverev and Daniil Medvedev, among others, have already made it into the round of 16, the German and the Russian are now meeting. Medvedev has not lost since his third-round out at the Australian Open. His winning streak now runs over 16 games and includes title wins in Rotterdam, Doha and Dubai. If the 26-year-old also manages to win the final in Indian Wells, where a record attendance of 61,000 fans was set on Saturday, he would improve his ranking from sixth to fifth.

In doubles, Lucas Miedler did not compete in the round of 16 against Felix Auger-Aliassime/Denis Shapovalov (CAN) in his Masters 1000 debut with Cameron Norrie (GBR) on Sunday. With the points for the opening win against the Australian Open finalists Hugo Nys/Jan Zielinski (MON/POL), the Lower Austrian overtakes his Tyrolean standard partner Alexander Erler in the double world rankings and is currently the best Austrian in about 40th place.

ATP 1000 tournament in Indian Wells

(US, $10.14M, hard)

Drittrundentableau: Carlos Alcaraz (ESP/1) Tallon Greek track (NED/31) -:- -:- Andy Murray (GBR) Jack Draper (GBR) -:- -:- Tommy Paul (USA/17) Hubert Hurkacz (POL/9) 4:6 6:2 6:4 Felix Auger-Aliassime (CAN/8) Francisco Cerundolo (ARG/27) 7:5 6:4 Taylor Fritz (USA/4) Sebastian Baez (ARG/30) -:- -:- Marton Fucsovics (HUN) Alex Molcan (SVK) -:- -:- Jannik Sinner (ITA/11) Adrian Mannarino (FRA) -:- -:- Holger Rune (DEN/7) Stan Wawrinka (SUI) -:- -:- Daniil Medvedev (RUS/5) Ilja Ivaschka (RUS) 6:2 3:6 6:1 Alexander Zverev (GER/12) Emil Ruusuvuori (FIN) 7:5 1:6 7:5 Alejandro Davidovich Fokina (ESP/23) Karen Chatschanow (RUS/13) 6:3 1:6 6:4 Cristian Garin (CHI) Casper Ruud (NOR/3) 6:4 7:6 (7/2) Andrej Rublew (RUS/6) Ugo Humbert (FRA) 7:5 6:3 Cameron Norrie (GBR/10) Taro Daniel (JPN) 6:7 (5/7) 7:5 6:2 Frances Tiafoe (USA/14) Jason Kubler (AUS) 6:3 6:2 Alejandro Tabilo (CHI) Jordan Thompson (AUS) 6:3 7:6 (8/6)