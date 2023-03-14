Home Sports Tennis: Alcaraz with a chance of number one
Sports

Tennis: Alcaraz with a chance of number one

by admin
Tennis: Alcaraz with a chance of number one

Tennis

Spaniard Carlos Alcaraz has a chance this week to return to the top of the world rankings with a tournament win in Indian Wells. If he wins his third Masters 1000 tournament after Miami and Madrid last year, he would overtake Novak Djokovic by 260 points. The Serb is not in California because he is not allowed to enter the USA due to the lack of proof of a CoV vaccination.

13.03.2023 12.45

Online since yesterday, 12.45 p.m

Alcaraz has already cleared the first hurdle on the way to the top. The 19-year-old defeated the Australian Thanasi Kokkinakis 6: 3 6: 3 in the second round after a walk-through and now meets the Dutchman Tallon Griekspoor on Tuesday night.

Including this game, Alcaraz still need five wins to regain the top position in the ranking for the first time since January. This could be made easier for him by the fact that numbers two and three of the event are already out. Because the Greek Stefanos Tsitsipas lost in round two to the Australian Jordan Thompson 6: 7 (0/7) 6: 4 6: 7 (5/7), the Norwegian Casper Ruud in round three to the Chilean Cristian Garin 4: 6 6 :7 (2/7).

Medvedev on course for success

Alexander Zverev and Daniil Medvedev, among others, have already made it into the round of 16, the German and the Russian are now meeting. Medvedev has not lost since his third-round out at the Australian Open. His winning streak now runs over 16 games and includes title wins in Rotterdam, Doha and Dubai. If the 26-year-old also manages to win the final in Indian Wells, where a record attendance of 61,000 fans was set on Saturday, he would improve his ranking from sixth to fifth.

See also  How to coordinate the 200,000 Winter Olympics city volunteers

In doubles, Lucas Miedler did not compete in the round of 16 against Felix Auger-Aliassime/Denis Shapovalov (CAN) in his Masters 1000 debut with Cameron Norrie (GBR) on Sunday. With the points for the opening win against the Australian Open finalists Hugo Nys/Jan Zielinski (MON/POL), the Lower Austrian overtakes his Tyrolean standard partner Alexander Erler in the double world rankings and is currently the best Austrian in about 40th place.

ATP 1000 tournament in Indian Wells

(US, $10.14M, hard)

Drittrundentableau:
Carlos Alcaraz (ESP/1) Tallon Greek track (NED/31) -:- -:-
Andy Murray (GBR) Jack Draper (GBR) -:- -:-
Tommy Paul (USA/17) Hubert Hurkacz (POL/9) 4:6 6:2 6:4
Felix Auger-Aliassime (CAN/8) Francisco Cerundolo (ARG/27) 7:5 6:4
Taylor Fritz (USA/4) Sebastian Baez (ARG/30) -:- -:-
Marton Fucsovics (HUN) Alex Molcan (SVK) -:- -:-
Jannik Sinner (ITA/11) Adrian Mannarino (FRA) -:- -:-
Holger Rune (DEN/7) Stan Wawrinka (SUI) -:- -:-
Daniil Medvedev (RUS/5) Ilja Ivaschka (RUS) 6:2 3:6 6:1
Alexander Zverev (GER/12) Emil Ruusuvuori (FIN) 7:5 1:6 7:5
Alejandro Davidovich Fokina (ESP/23) Karen Chatschanow (RUS/13) 6:3 1:6 6:4
Cristian Garin (CHI) Casper Ruud (NOR/3) 6:4 7:6 (7/2)
Andrej Rublew (RUS/6) Ugo Humbert (FRA) 7:5 6:3
Cameron Norrie (GBR/10) Taro Daniel (JPN) 6:7 (5/7) 7:5 6:2
Frances Tiafoe (USA/14) Jason Kubler (AUS) 6:3 6:2
Alejandro Tabilo (CHI) Jordan Thompson (AUS) 6:3 7:6 (8/6)
Doubles Round of 16:
Felix Auger-Aliassime / Denis Shapovalov (CAN) Lucas Miedler / Cameron Norrie (AUT/GBR) w.o.
First round:
Lucas Miedler / Cameron Norrie (AUT/GBR) Hugo Nys / Jan Zielinski (MON/POL/7) 3:6 6:3 10/6
Nikola Mektic / Mate Pavic (CRO/4) Dominic Thiem / Casper Ruud (AUT/NOR) 6:3 6:3

You may also like

Bucher wins competition in Edinburgh

ATP Indian Wells 2023, Sinner in the round...

Football: Milan-Salernitana 1-1 – Football

Lost by 4 points!The Lakers’ defense buried the...

Both Pilsen and Liberec can play decisive matches....

Emma Raducanu beats Beatriz Haddad Maia to reach...

Italian Super Cup 2024 with four teams in...

Dang Yifei won the right to challenge the...

World Baseball Classic highlights: United States vs. Canada

Austrian Pinkelnig won the Ski Jumping World Cup...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy