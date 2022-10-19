Home Sports Tennis and Padel Federation: there is the new name
Tennis and Padel Federation: there is the new name

Tennis and Padel Federation: there is the new name

ROMA

The Italian Tennis and Padel Federation (FITP) was born in Florence. This was decided by the 60th National Assembly of Federtennis, which met in an extraordinary session in Florence. The decision will now be submitted to the scrutiny of the National Council of CONI: if approved, the new name will begin to be used starting from 1 January 2023. The proposal to amend the Statute with the introduction of the new name change was presented to delegates of all the companies affiliated to the FIT, to date 3,734, by the president Angelo Binaghi and was approved unanimously. There were 1,527 clubs, equal to 49.9%, which cast 2,021 votes, equal to 54.8% of the total. «A new era begins – the words of Binaghi -. The approved proposal is not a simple cosmetic change but it means clearly visualizing an epochal change already underway: the new name represents a strong signal of recognition of the overwhelming growth of padel, the result of the enthusiasm of those who play it and of the sports clubs that they manage and promote it. Today the padel has over eight hundred thousand practitioners in Italy – 3.1 million tennis players – with a potential pool that exceeds two million while the Federation has almost 70 thousand registered for this sport, including agonists and non-agonists. Above all, it has enormous growth potential, especially among young people: if we take into account the growth coefficient that the padel has had and which is estimated at around 20-25% per year in the next few years, we understand how these two disciplines in the medium term they should come to be equivalent from a numerical point of view. Today it is therefore necessary to give full dignity to the padel within our organization ». –

