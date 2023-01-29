Novak Djokovic beat Stefanos Tsitsipas in 3 sets in the final and won the Australian Open, the first Grand Slam tournament of the year. There was almost no history: 63/76/76 the final score in favor of the Serbian tennis player, who returns to the top of the ATP ranking with this victory. After the decisive point Djokovic reached his staff box, where he embraced his mother Dijana and coach Goran Ivanišević for a long time, before abandoning himself in a liberating cry, lying on the floor. The Serbian champion then returned to the field, where he remained seated for a long time, his face covered by the towel.

He is once again the king of world tennis. In Melbourne Nole “the cannibal” has triumphed 10 times in his career, while today’s becomes the 22nd Grand Slam: only Rafa Nadal was able to do as well as him.