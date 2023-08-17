Home » Tennis ATP Cincinnati 2023, today’s results: Djokovic and Tsitsipas in the 3rd round, retirement for Rune
Sports

Tennis ATP Cincinnati 2023, today’s results: Djokovic and Tsitsipas in the 3rd round, retirement for Rune

by admin
Tennis ATP Cincinnati 2023, today’s results: Djokovic and Tsitsipas in the 3rd round, retirement for Rune

There is certainly no shortage of surprise results in the 2nd round of the Cincinnati Masters 1000: the number one in the world Carlos Alcaraz he struggled and not a little to get the better of the Australian Jordan ThompsonWhile the Norwegian Casper Ruud leaves the stage (n.5), eliminated by the other ‘aussie’ Max Purcell. They win in straight sets Stefanos Tsitsipas, Alexander Zverev and Tommy Paul (Carlitos’ next opponent). In the night Novak Djokovic’s winning debut (n.2) against Alejandro Davidovich Fokina, forced to retire for an injury to the left knee, when the Serbian was already leading by a set. Physical problem also for Holger Rune (#6), who left the field with a score of 6-4, 2-0 for McDonald. Out also the exhausted Alex de Minaur (13 matches in 14 days for him, including the final in Toronto with Jannik Sinner), beaten 7-5, 6-4 by Gael Monfils expected now by Djokovic.

ATP Cincinnati: the results of the 2nd round

[1] ALCARAZ (Spa) b. THOMPSON (Off) 7-5, 4-6, 6-3

[2] DJOKOVIC (Serb) b. DAVIDOVICH F. (Spa) 1-0 rit.

[3] MEDVEDEV b. MUSETTI (Ita) 6-3, 6-2

TSITSIPAS (Gre) b. SHELTON (USA) 7-6, 7-6

PURCELL (Aus) b. [5] RUUD (Nor) 6-4, 3-6, 6-4

MCDONALD (United States) b. RUNE [6] 6-4, 2-0 rit.

LAJOVIC (Being) b. [8] SINNER (Ita) 6-4, 7-6

[9] FRITZ (USA) b. SONEGO (Stone) 6-4, 7-6

PAUL (USA) b. HUMBERT (From) 6-1, 7-6

ZVEREV (Ger) b. NISHIOKA (Jap) 7-5, 6-4

MONFILS (Fra) b. DE MINAUR (Aus) 7-5, 6-4

HURKACZ (Polish) b. CORIC (Serb) 5-7, 6-3, 6-3

See also  Cortina: Goggia still the fastest in practice

Programming on Sky Sports

The “Western & Southern Open”, according to Masters 1000 in preparation for the US Open, will be all live until Sunday 20 August on Sky Sport Tennis, Sky Sport Summer and streaming on NOW.

You may also like

503 Service Unavailable: Error Message and Possible Solution

Manchester City won the UEFA Super Cup for...

DJ Stewart Powers Mets to Victory with Multi-Homer...

Sevilla ko 6-5 on penalties, City wins the...

UEFA Supercup: ManCity triumphs on debut in penalty...

Neymar Jr. Signs with Al Hilal: A Controversial...

Cincinnati Open: Venus Williams loses, Iga Swiatek and...

Spalletti-De Laurentiis political case, the center-right with Quagliariello...

the absence of sanction against the Englishman Owen...

Leinier Domínguez Draws First Match Against Fabiano Caruana...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy