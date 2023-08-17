Tennis ATP Cincinnati 2023, today’s results: Djokovic and Tsitsipas in the 3rd round, retirement for Rune

There is certainly no shortage of surprise results in the 2nd round of the Cincinnati Masters 1000: the number one in the world Carlos Alcaraz he struggled and not a little to get the better of the Australian Jordan ThompsonWhile the Norwegian Casper Ruud leaves the stage (n.5), eliminated by the other ‘aussie’ Max Purcell. They win in straight sets Stefanos Tsitsipas, Alexander Zverev and Tommy Paul (Carlitos’ next opponent). In the night Novak Djokovic’s winning debut (n.2) against Alejandro Davidovich Fokina, forced to retire for an injury to the left knee, when the Serbian was already leading by a set. Physical problem also for Holger Rune (#6), who left the field with a score of 6-4, 2-0 for McDonald. Out also the exhausted Alex de Minaur (13 matches in 14 days for him, including the final in Toronto with Jannik Sinner), beaten 7-5, 6-4 by Gael Monfils expected now by Djokovic.

ATP Cincinnati: the results of the 2nd round

[1] ALCARAZ (Spa) b. THOMPSON (Off) 7-5, 4-6, 6-3

[2] DJOKOVIC (Serb) b. DAVIDOVICH F. (Spa) 1-0 rit.

[3] MEDVEDEV b. MUSETTI (Ita) 6-3, 6-2

TSITSIPAS (Gre) b. SHELTON (USA) 7-6, 7-6

PURCELL (Aus) b. [5] RUUD (Nor) 6-4, 3-6, 6-4

MCDONALD (United States) b. RUNE [6] 6-4, 2-0 rit.

LAJOVIC (Being) b. [8] SINNER (Ita) 6-4, 7-6

[9] FRITZ (USA) b. SONEGO (Stone) 6-4, 7-6

PAUL (USA) b. HUMBERT (From) 6-1, 7-6

ZVEREV (Ger) b. NISHIOKA (Jap) 7-5, 6-4

MONFILS (Fra) b. DE MINAUR (Aus) 7-5, 6-4

HURKACZ (Polish) b. CORIC (Serb) 5-7, 6-3, 6-3

