by admin
As of: 03/08/2023 10:47 p.m

Tennis professional Oscar Otte is in the second round of the ATP Masters in Indian Wells.

The 29-year-old from Cologne beat the Serb Laslo Djere 6: 3, 7: 5 at the start of the hard court tournament worth around 10 million US dollars on Wednesday and now meets the Russian Karen Chatschanow. For the Davis Cup player, currently number 82 in the ATP ranking and thus the second best German, it was the first win after five defeats in a row.

In addition to Otte, Jan-Lennard Struff and Maximilian Marterer also compete in the first round of the men’s competition. Olympic champion Alexander Zverev is number twelve and initially has a bye. The tournament in Indian Wells is one of the most important events on the ATP tour.

