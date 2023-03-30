An extraordinary one Jannik Sinner fly in semifinal all’Atp of Miami. The South Tyrolean imposes itself 6-3, 6-1 on Finnish Rose Mountain at the end of a match which, despite a long interruption due to rain, the 21-year-old from San Candido dominated from start to finish, conceding only one break point and breaking his opponent’s serve four times. The obstacle towards the final will be the winner of the match between Fritz and Alcaraz, postponed due to rain.

Jannik Sinner is a road roller. Cynical, effective, imperturbable despite the interruption due to rain. The result is an overwhelming 6-3, 6-1 to Emil Ruusuvuori which is worth the semifinal of the ATP in Miami. The South Tyrolean plays a game bordering on perfection, in no way affected by the forced break given the conditions of the American hard courts. And even before the forced break, the 21-year-old from San Candido has the match in hand, given that it will then start again from 6-3, 2-0.

In the first set, Sinner stretches in the fifth game, after having conceded (but cancelled) a break point to the Finn, then climbs to 4-2 and closes on 6-3 after another service broken from his opponent. Then the opening break and the rain, but when I get back on the pitch it’s as if nothing had happened. On the contrary: the Italian takes another turn at bat and closes on 6-1, leaving only the crumbs to Ruusuvuori. For Sinner it is the second semifinal in the space of two weeks, after Indian Wells. And, ironically, the opponent could still be Carlos Alcaraz, the very one who eliminated him in the Bnp Paribas Open. The Spaniard and world number 1 will face landlord Taylor Fritz in the night, in a match that was postponed for twenty-four hours due to bad weather.