Debut at the Montecarlo ATP for Matteo Berrettini, who will face the French Maxime Cressy. All ready for Djokovic’s return

From American concrete to the land of Montecarlo. And the first Masters 1000 of the year on clay of the three scheduled – yesterday the first three matches of the main draw will then be played in Madrid and Rome – it starts immediately with Matteo Berrettini on the pitch. The Roman, who will turn 27 the day after tomorrow, returned from a month in the United States to forget: he relaxed for a few days in Miami in the company of Melissa Satta, then returned to Europe. Yesterday he trained (with lots of good luck to each other on social media) with Novak Djokovic and will make his debut today against the French – but naturalized American – Maxime Cressy. Berrettini’s match scheduled on central court after the 11 o’clock match between Wawrinka and Griekspoor.

The return of Djokovic

In an orphan tournament of Nadal, Alcaraz and Auger-Aliassime

there will be five Azzurri at the start: in addition to Berrettini, there are Jannik Sinner (seeded No. 7, will debut in the second round against either Schwartzman or Goffin), Lorenzo Musetti (seeded number 16, in the first round it’s Kecmanovic’s turn), Lorenzo Sonego (who should have played in the qualifiers but instead benefited from a wild card and will face the Frenchman Humbert, to then eventually find Medvedev) and the qualifier Luke Nardiwho will face it against the Monegasque Vacherot dreaming of a derby in the second round against Musetti.