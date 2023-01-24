The Serbian and the Russian will face each other not before 9.30. The day will be inaugurated by the two women’s matches, Pliskova-Linette and Sabalenka-Vekic. Following the American derby between Shelton and Paul

Dulcis in fundo, as it should be. The most awaited match of the tenth day of the Australian Open, which will close the men’s and women’s quarterfinals, will take place in the evening session, not before 9.30 am Italian time: Novak Djokovic against Andrey Rublev. The Serbian seems to be traveling quickly towards the final, in the round of 16 he dismissed Alex de Minaur (6-2 6-1 6-2) with embarrassing ease. The only unknown remains the problem with the flexors of the left thigh, but seeing the super match against the Australian one can rest assured.

HOW MANY CHANCES? — The Russian comes from the victory all head and nerves against Holger Rune, a good test passed in a terrain – the mental and “psychological” one – in which Rublev has often found himself lost, but in which he is adapting. Will the growth of the Muscovite be enough to worry this Djokovic? Nole has the advantage in the previous ones: two wins to one, both in the ATP Finals without conceding a set to his opponent. While Rublev won in the final on clay in Belgrade last year, even with a 6-0 in the third set. But he was a Djokovic in the running after being kicked out of Australia and the few games he played at the start of the year. See also China against the WTA after the case of tennis player Peng Shuai

THE OTHER GAMES — Djokovic-Rublev will be the last of the four singles matches, the first – at 1 am – will be Pliskova-Linette. The number 30 seed against the Polish you don’t expect: out of Swiatek, the number 45 in the world is still in the running. Whoever wins will face one between Sabalenka and Vekic in the semifinals, on the field in the second match no earlier than 3: all predictions are on the side of the Belarusian, in super shape at the start of 2023 and with the possibility of taking home the first Grand Slam of her career. Following, not before 4.30, here is the first men’s match: Ben Shelton against Tommy Paul, the force of nature against the tough player to beat. In the United States they will enjoy it: surely there will be an American in the semifinals. All matches will be played on the Rod Laver Arena, will be broadcast on Eurosport and Discovery+.

