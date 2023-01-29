Home Sports Tennis, Australian Open: eternal Djokovic or new Tsitsipas? The great exes: “Favorite Nole”
Sports

Tennis, Australian Open: eternal Djokovic or new Tsitsipas? The great exes: “Favorite Nole”

by admin
Tennis, Australian Open: eternal Djokovic or new Tsitsipas? The great exes: “Favorite Nole”

This morning at 9.30 the final which offers the first Grand Slam of the season and also the n.1. In 2023 both are undefeated

Star Wars. Will Djokovic’s empire strike again, or will the awakening of a young force deliver the keys to the universe to rising knight Tsitsipas? The Australian sunset – half past nine in the morning in Italy – will deliver the winner of the most awaited duel directly to history.

See also  Djokovic’s detention triggers protests, the Australian government may repatriate more people_Karen Andrews_Border Defense_Time

You may also like

Zaniolo like Balotelli for Mou: identical phrases to...

Atalanta-Samp, Gasperini: “Scudetto impossible, but let’s think about...

Futsal: Napoli wins, but it’s a censorship derby

Sampdoria, Stankovic: “Dignified performance but it wasn’t enough”

Cycling, Vuelta San Juan: Welsford blow. Ganna fined,...

Antetokounmpo slashed 41+12+6, the Bucks won the Pacers...

Football, wasted talent: Zaniolo like Cassano, Adriano and...

Atalanta 2-0 Sampdoria: Lookman scored

Tamberi: “I want the World Cup. Sanremo? It...

Skating, the blue dance on the roof of...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy