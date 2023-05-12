Tennis: Austrians continue to deliver in Mauthausen

Thiem, who has not lost a set in the course of the tournament, lived up to his role as favorite in the last game of the day against Prizmic and won 6: 3 6: 3 after about 100 minutes. The 29-year-old from Lower Austria will face the Serbian Hamad Medjedovic in the semi-finals on Saturday (ORF Sport + broadcasts live from 2 p.m.), who prevented a purely Austrian semi-final with a 7: 5 6: 3 win against Dennis Novak. For the 29-year-old Novak it was the comeback tournament after a break due to injury.

Thiem took a 5-2 lead with two breaks against Prizmic, who is 234 places behind him in the world rankings as 330. The 2020 US Open winner then had to give up his serve himself, but secured the first set with another break. In the second round, Thiem conceded a break to make it 1: 2, but he immediately made up for it. He then took the service from the youngster to make it 5:3 and used his second match point on his own serve.

Dominic Thiem im Interview For Dominic Thiem, the quarter-final victory against the only 17-year-old Croatian Dino Prizmic was by no means a matter of course.

“He made it anything but easy for me, it was a solid performance and I’m really happy that I’m still there at the weekend,” said Thiem immediately after the win. He is also the clear favorite in the semifinals against Medjedovic (ATP number 214). “I know him a bit, I watched a few games earlier, it’s similar to Dino. I will give everything and try to use my experience.”

Misolic and Ofner show fighting spirit

Misolic defeated the number three seeded Argentinian Facundo Bagnis 3:6 6:4 6:1, his Styrian compatriot Ofner defeated the number two Frenchman Hugo Gaston 3:6 6:3 7 on his 27th birthday :6 (7/4).

The 21-year-old Misolic lost the first set, but fought his way back into the game and scored his first match point after 2:05 hours of play. “Facundo is an incredible player with a lot of experience. Every second was exciting. I had difficulties at the beginning. I stuck with it and tried to find solutions. I did that and in the end I deserved to win,” said the world number 129. in the ORF interview.

Ofner, this year’s four-time Challenger finalist, made himself a nice birthday present by winning. The unorthodox and tricky Gaston injured himself in the second set when he kicked a referee’s chair, then seemed listless at times, but pulled away 4-1 in the decisive set. With fighting spirit, Ofner got the game on his side. “It was a really tough match. It’s never easy against Gaston. I tried to keep concentrating on my game,” said Ofner, relieved.

Ofner lifts this success in the ATP world rankings to a career high, for Monday the advance from 122 is planned for the time being. forecast for 115th place. If he were to win the tournament – it would be his fourth at Challenger level – he would move just inside the top 100. It would be Misolic’s third Challenger title, as would Thiem – almost ten years after his second. In the ranking, the former number three and current number 96 in the world will move back into the top 90 for the first time since the long injury break.

ATP-Challenger in Mauthausen

(Austria, 118,000 euros, sand)

Semifinals: Dominic Thiem (AUT/1) Hamad Medjedovic (SRB) -:- -:- Filip Misolic (AUT/5) Sebastian Ofner (AUT/6) -:- -:-

