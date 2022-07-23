Only injuries and Covid – damn it… – seem able to stop Matteo Berrettini. As soon as he heals, like a stop & go engine, the blue starts to grind opponents and tournaments again. In Gstaad he got rid of in two sets (6-1 6-4) also of the revenant Dominic Thiem – the former world number 3 who is trying to recover his ancient tennis (he is # 274 and competes only thanks to the protected ranking) – and has won the third consecutive final in the last three tournaments he has played.

The other two, on the grass in Stuttgart and at Queen’s, he won on his return after a stop which lasted almost three months for surgery on his hand; then there was the painful renunciation of Wimbledon due to Covid. If he were to do it again tomorrow it would be the third consecutive center and the third ‘bis’, given that even in Switzerland, as well as in Germany and England, Matteo has already won in the past (2019).

After the fear against Pedro Martinez, when he found himself two points from defeat, this time Matteo played an excellent match, determined, solid, convincing, showing a vast repertoire ranging from serve to downsides to the net. «It was the best match of the week – he admitted – to beat him I had to play my best tennis. I served well, answered well, I was aggressive. I don’t think I’ve given him the opportunity to play the tennis he prefers, I’m very satisfied ». Matteo, in a streak of 12 matches (the longest streak of his career) will now face the number 5 in the world and first seed of the tournament, the Norwegian Casper Ruud, finalist at Roland Garros and great specialist in red. . Ruud conceded just two games (6-2 6-0) to the Spaniard Ramos-Vinolas. The precedents between the two are tied: 2-2 (2-1 for Ruud on clay). Matteo won the last one, again on red, in 2021 in Madrid, but Casper in 2020 denied the Italian a semifinal in Rome that is still burning. Whatever happens, Matteo will earn a place in the standings, from number 15 to no. 14. Should I win, he would even rise to # 11.