Tennis Boss Open: J.-L. Struff vs. H. Hurkacz – live ticker – semifinals – 2023

16:29 Struff – Hurkacz 3:6, 3:2 The German doesn’t show any weakness either and pulls away to 40:0, although he has to go over the second serve several times. In the rallies, “Struffi” is now the better player over long stretches and secures the 3:2 because the Pole puts a forehand cross quite far out of bounds.

16:26 Struff – Hurkacz 3:6, 2:2 In the Pole’s service game, Struff always gets the ball with his bat, but he can only rarely return the felt ball and so Hurkacz makes it 2: 2 to zero.

16:24 Struff – Hurkacz 3:6, 2:1 Great play by Hurkacz! He gets a volley that is too long, then takes the rally into his own hands and completes it with a shot against the direction of the German. Struff is not deterred and conjures up the next ace out of the hat if he has an advantage, giving him a 2-1 lead.

16:22 Struff – Hurkacz 3:6, 1:1 Again and again there are longer rallies because both players have adjusted to the respective serves of the opponent. Because Struff makes his second double mistake this afternoon, Hurkacz comes up to 30 both.

16:20 Struff – Hurkacz 3:6, 1:1 Struff can fend off the cue ball against himself with a great net attack, but a little later he hits his own forehand in the net and thus offers Hurkacz a cue ball for the second time. The Pole remains patient and ultimately benefits from a devious backhand from the German – 1:1.

16:18 Struff – Hurkacz 3:6, 1:0 Hurkacz can pull away to 40:15, but the German is always in the rallies and sits on the Pole’s neck. Due to a great return from the Warsteiner, it’s the first time Hurkacz has served!

16:15 Struff – Hurkacz 3:6, 1:0 Struff opens the second sentence with his service and makes it really strong! With a clean sheet, he didn’t give his opponent a chance and took the lead for the first time this afternoon.

Sentence conclusion – first sentence Hurkacz has performed really well so far and hardly leaves any room for attack. Again and again the Pole serves very well, which gives Struff little chance of a rally. The world No. 14 secured 89% of the points when the first serve comes at the Pole. Unfortunately, Struff gave the only break at the beginning of the set due to his own double fault and was unable to catch up.

16:11 Struff – Hurkacz 3:6 At 15:15, Struff puts a lot of pressure on, goes into the field and pulls through with the forehand – however, the blow is too flat and gets stuck in the net. Too bad from the German point of view! After that, the Pole served too well again and deservedly secured the first set.

16:09 Struff – Hurkacz 3:5 “Struffi” is slowly gaining momentum and is also able to win his service game with a clean sheet. He then ends the game with an ace.

16:06 Struff – Hurkacz 2:5 Hurkacz’s arm is going really well! Again he serves several aces and secures the 5:2 to zero. The Pole already has seven aces at this point and Struff now has to serve against losing the set.

16:04 Struff – Hurkacz 2:4 Despite good serves from Struff, Hurkacz is always able to cause difficulties with good returns, which means that he gets the Warsteiner in trouble from time to time. But when the score was 40:15, the German grabbed a good serve to the outside, which the Pole couldn’t bring back.

16:00 Struff – Hurkacz 1:4 Both players follow the same plan and rely on short rallies. Hurkacz also knows how to beat aces and puts the game machine right on the line twice in a row. Struff is no longer there and is now 1: 4 behind.

15:58 Struff – Hurkacz 1:3 The Pole doesn't make it easy for Struff in the following service game either and stays in the rally thanks to good returns. Germany's number one stays focused and secures the first own service game with an ace – 1:3!

15:55 Struff – Hurkacz 0:3 Struff persists, forcing his opponent to make a forehand error, making it the debut. But then Hurkacz shifts up a gear, tackles the following two points with determination and increases to 3:0.

15:53 Struff – Hurkacz 0:2 Now it’s the 26-year-old’s turn again and the little slip-up doesn’t seem to bother him. Struff is now better able to find his way into the rallies and can set both to 30.

15:51 Struff – Hurkacz 0:2 Struff fends off the first breakball, but there is a moment of shock around his opponent: Hurkacz unhappily slips away far behind the baseline and takes a moment before he is operational again. After that, the Warsteiner makes a double mistake, which costs him the first break.

15:49 Struff – Hurkacz 0:1 Hurkacz makes it difficult for Struff in his service game and stays in the rallies. At the right moments, the Pole becomes more aggressive, securing the points. Hurkacz gets three breakballs at 0:40!

15:48 Struff – Hurkacz 0:1 Struff comes back to 40:30, the German makes a point with a brave return with the backhand. In the end, however, Hurkacz bags his service game with his first ace.

15:46 Hurkacz opens the match The Pole is the first to start with a service game and can pull away to 30:0 with two quick points.

15:32 The court will be free on time The doubles ended a few minutes ago, so this match will start relatively on time. With the duo Krawietz / Pütz there is already a German finalist in Stuttgart, at least in doubles – can Struff go along and also secure the ticket for the final? It could start in about 15 minutes!

15:23 Only one encounter so far So far, Struff and Hurkacz have only faced each other once: In 2016, both started for their home country in the play-offs, and Struff prevailed in three sets at the time. The German could easily be ahead due to the home advantage, but the first serve will be decisive for both players.

15:10 Hurkacz is also comfortable on grass In contrast to Struff, the Pole Hurkacz looks back on used results on clay courts and is visibly happy that he can now prove himself on grass. The number 14 in the world is also an excellent server and has already proven this in his two matches in Stuttgart. As a seed, Hurkacz entered the tournament with a bye and reached the semifinals of the Boss Open by beating Watanuki of Japan and New Zealand’s O’Connell. So far, Stuttgart has not been a good place for the 26-year-old from Wroclaw, because the Pole was eliminated in the second round in both 2021 and 2022.

15:02 Struff has a good start to the grass season In the past few weeks, Struff has boosted his self-confidence with great results on sand and is continuing his positive development as number 24 in the world rankings on grass. After Warsteiner had to give up quite early at the French Open, things are going much better in Stuttgart. So far he has prevailed against Zhang, Paul and Gasquet without losing a set – the key to success was the good serve in all matches: Struff has already hit more than 45 aces in only three matches. It is his second semi-final in Stuttgart after reaching the round of four in 2019, where he was beaten by eventual winner Matteo Berrettini.