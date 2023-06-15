Tennis Boss Open: J.-L. Struff vs. T. Paul – live ticker – round of 16 – 2023

16:31 J.-L. Struff – T. Paul 7:6 5:4 And Struff will immediately follow suit! The German now has 20 aces and is easily 5:4. The pressure is therefore back on Tommy Paul, who serves against the loss of the match.

16:28 J.-L. Struff – T. Paul 7:6 4:4 Take a deep breath for Tommy Paul! The American gets his serve through in the end and secures the 4: 4 after previously losing three games.

16:28 J.-L. Struff – T. Paul 7:6 4:3 Paul at least saves himself on the debut because he brings back Struff’s return really well. Important phase now in this game!

16:27 J.-L. Struff – T. Paul 7:6 4:3 Struff is now completely taking the momentum with him! The German now actually has the opportunity to completely turn the second sentence upside down. There is the breakball for the 33-year-old!

16:23 J.-L. Struff – T. Paul 7:6 4:3 And because Struffi continues with his own serve as he presented himself last, he immediately follows up with a clear service game.

16:22 J.-L. Struff – T. Paul 7:6 3:3 Jan-Lennard Struff is back in this second set! The 33-year-old can grab his opponent’s serve, who again had to go over the second serve.

16:20 J.-L. Struff – T. Paul 7:6 2:3 And of course, a little help from Tommy Paul couldn’t hurt either. The American does him a favor and serves his second double fault, among other things. There are now three breakballs for Struffi!

16:18 J.-L. Struff – T. Paul 7:6 2:3 If you see how Jan-Lennard Struff is currently marching through his service games, the break at the beginning of the sentence becomes more and more inexplicable. So be it! Now the German has to start the next attack in order to maybe fight back in the second round.

16:16 J.-L. Struff – T. Paul 7:6 1:3 At 30:30 Struff is within reach to become dangerous again for Paul, but in the end the American serves too well and doesn’t give Warsteiner a chance.

16:12 J.-L. Struff – T. Paul 7:6 1:2 “Why not like that?” Struffi will probably think so. In a hurry he brings his serve through and is completely in rhythm again. All the more bitter that he has to chase the break here.

16:10 J.-L. Struff – T. Paul 7:6 0:2 With a little effort, but then serving hard at the back, Paul gets his serve through and confirms the break. See also Milan's hopes before the big match: "We will really give everything to give gold to Italy"

16:10 J.-L. Struff – T. Paul 7:6 0:1 Again Paul plays the breakball serve and volley and again he is successful. The American also lets his next ace follow and takes the wind out of Struffi’s sails.

16:09 J.-L. Struff – T. Paul 7:6 0:1 But Struffi immediately gets the opportunity to fight back here. After a lucky net roller, the 33-year-old now has two breakballs!

16:06 J.-L. Struff – T. Paul 7:6 0:1 And there it happened! Struff fends off the first breakball, but then the German makes an unnecessary forehand mistake. The first break of the game goes to Tommy Paul!

16:05 J.-L. Struff – T. Paul 7:6 0:0 Struff had played his way into the tie break very confidently and did not give any service there either. Now, however, the German is under a lot of pressure, has the first two breakballs against him here.

16:00 J.-L. Struff – T. Paul 7:6 Round number one goes to the Warsteiner! Struff ends this first set with the 12th ace. And we remember: It is the 33-year-old’s first set win against this opponent.

15:59 J.-L. Struff – T. Paul 6:6 (6:4) Struff has been doing his serves well so far and now has the chance to bring in the first set.

15:57 J.-L. Struff – T. Paul 6:6 (4:2) Struff gets his first serve after the mini-break and makes it 4: 2. Now the sides are changed.

15:55 J.-L. Struff – T. Paul 6:6 (3:1) With the previous serve strength of the two, a possible mini-break could of course already point the way. And it is Jan-Lennard Struff who is the first to take the serve from his opponent here

15:53 J.-L. Struff – T. Paul 6:6 And unsurprisingly, it actually goes into the tie break after just under 35 minutes. That alone shows what a service firework the two burn off here and how short the rallies are.

15:50 J.-L. Struff – T. Paul 5:6 There is no real flow of play in the first set. The service rates of the two are too good. Paul also gets through his service without any problems.

15:49 J.-L. Struff – T. Paul 5:5 Struff serves against the loss of the set, but shows no nerves. With his strong serve he makes it 5:5 in less than a minute.

15:45 J.-L. Struff – T. Paul 4:5 The tie break is heading towards a tie break, which currently seems to be the most likely solution for this sentence. The two players serve too well. So now Paul, too, who makes it 5:4 with his fifth ace. See also Venice on the way: Gotti closes the rumors out of the market

15:44 J.-L. Struff – T. Paul 4:4 An ace and a service winner later, the Warsteiner turned the game in his favor again. After a forehand mistake by Paul, he easily scored the 4:4.

15:42 J.-L. Struff – T. Paul 3:4 And now Struff has to tremble a little for the first time. After his first double fault, he is 15:30 behind.

15:40 J.-L. Struff – T. Paul 3:4 If Paul has to serve over the second serve, his success rate is very low at under 50%. However, the American serves too well in this phase and can make it 4: 3.

15:36 J.-L. Struff – T. Paul 3:3 It’s head to head towards crunch time! The service of both players is too good. Above all, Struff with six aces already leaves no chance for the opponent.

15:32 J.-L. Struff – T. Paul 2:3 After the previously tight service game with a deflected breakball, Paul is more confident in his service this time. Nevertheless, it seems as if Struff is a little better in the game when it comes to rallies.

15:29 J.-L. Struff – T. Paul 2:2 Struff also designed his second service game much more confidently. Above all, he can continue to score with the strong serve, as the 33-year-old has only had to go over the second serve so far.

15:26 J.-L. Struff – T. Paul 1:2 With the serve and volley, however, Paul quickly fends off the breakball and follows up with two strong services. Instead of the break, it is now 2: 1 for the 26-year-old.

15:25 J.-L. Struff – T. Paul 1:1 And now there is actually the first breakball of the game! Struff gets into the rally well and can actually get the chance to take the serve from the opponent with a forehand.

15:24 J.-L. Struff – T. Paul 1:1 Struff now risks more on the return because Paul sometimes has to go over the second serve. Lo and behold: Struff can already put pressure on the American with 30: 0!

15:22 J.-L. Struff – T. Paul 1:1 But Struffi immediately follows up. He also gets through his serve very quickly because he serves too well. Although the 33-year-old allows a point from the opponent, he will be able to cope with it.

15:21 J.-L. Struff – T. Paul 0:1 See also Rivara, Benedict memorial won by Tola Chivasso The game starts with a serve from Tommy Paul. And this service game is over in no time at all because Struff only gets one service in the entire service game.

15:10 Clear thing? The direct comparison of the two should give Jan-Lennard Struff very little encouragement. The two have met four times so far, and the American has had the upper hand four times. The Warsteiner has not even been able to win a set against Paul. The two have faced each other again this year, twice. At the Australian Open and in Indian Wells, Struff had no chance. In addition to the current form, Struff could at least give some encouragement that the two are facing each other on grass for the first time today.

15:01 Center Court is free! The next quarter-finalist has been determined! Taylor Fritz beats Aslan Karatsev to advance to next round! This means that there is now also space for Struff and Paul, who cannot start punctually at 3 p.m., but it is their turn in a timely manner.

14:53 Not the favorite topping However, the German shouldn’t have it that easy today, because with Tommy Paul Struff meets number 16 in the world. The American doesn’t really feel at home on grass, for the first time he’s taking the grass season two seasons in a row. Last year he was able to play his way into the round of 16 at Wimbledon on this surface. That alone shows that Paul can also be expected on the green surface.

14:41 Struff in top form – with one exception Apart from the French Open, where Struff had to give up in the first round, the Warsteiner played a great clay court season. The absolute highlight was certainly the final in Madrid. Reaching the final also catapulted the German into the top 25 in the world for the first time. Of course, Struffi would like to continue to present itself in top form in Stuttgart. At least in his opening match, he managed to do that. After all, it took him just 57 minutes to beat Zhizhen Zhang.