Tennis: Bresnik convinced of Thiem’s ​​strength

“That’s a good coach. Not a touring coach for me, and that makes a huge difference. I assume that in the long term he will think about what needs to be done so that Dominic can play like he did from 2016 to 2020. During that time he was among the top favorites week after week. I’m sure that a high percentage was invested in training,” said Bresnik to the APA.

It is important that the player continues to develop. “There are two types of trainers: those who develop and those who manage,” explains Bresnik. “It’s modest for me that someone only manages with what you put in their hands and doesn’t really do anything productive.” For Bresnik, Ebrahimzadeh by no means belongs to the latter category.

And Thiem is not as bad as many critics make him out to be. “He’s still in the top 100 and he’s still at his level,” said Bresnik, adding: “But you also have to be able to wake someone up from a deep sleep, the blows are resting with him.” About Thiem’s ​​current form said Bresnik: “I think the serve is very good. I wouldn’t see much difference from before. Things are a bit harder when they’re on the move, so there’s a bit of a problem there.”

GEPA/Francois Asal



Confidence through performance

Bresnik definitely believes that Thiem can get back into the top 15 in the ATP ranking. “They laughed at me for that. Maybe first 15 is too high, but let him play well for two tournaments.” As he has done for many years, he does not want to hear anything about mental causes. “Confidence always comes from achievement, but achievement doesn’t come from confidence — that’s a misconception.”

Thiem is also not a mentally weak player in principle: “One doesn’t win that many tournaments, doesn’t beat Federer, Djokovic, Nadal even on big stages if he’s mentally weak.” For Bresnik, Thiem is “a better tennis player than Daniil Medvedev in terms of the basic structure , as a Casper Ruud. Ruud even had a chance at number one, Dominic never.”

Bresnik shows understanding

After his exit, Thiem spoke again that he had not done his job 100 percent well for a year and a half. Bresnik said: “For me he wasn’t on the tour for three years. He has driven from tournament to tournament, but you will get tired from working.”

Bresnik has sympathy for anyone who crosses a trough in their career. “If someone has personal problems or is going through difficult times, I don’t mind. There are many reasons why you can think about other things than your sport.” But what matters is how you deal with it. “It’s not always the fault of the person concerned, it’s actually always the environment.”

Passed number one

Bresnik is by no means indifferent to Thiem’s ​​career after the end of the collaboration in spring 2019. After all, he had worked with Thiem for around a decade and a half and led him to the first French Open final in 2018. What was his real goal with Thiem back then? “Actually, I wanted to see him number one, for which a Grand Slam title is a prerequisite. You don’t become number one without a Grand Slam title. For me, Dominic was someone who, constructed at the drawing board, can hardly get past it.”

For Bresnik, the coaching philosophy is clear. “The better I get, the harder the work gets, not the easier it gets.” And the intensity doesn’t diminish with age either, he explains. “If I lift 10 kg one meter, I’ve worked. If I lift 10 kg 10 times, I’ve worked more, and if I do it in a minute, it’s more than an hour. That’s what sport is all about: It’s adapted to the age, but the intensity isn’t reduced.”