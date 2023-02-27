news-txt”>

(ANSA) – MERIDA, FEBRUARY 26 – The Italian Camila Giorgi won the first edition of the tournament in Merida, Mexico, a competition valid for the WTA 250 circuit. In the final, the Italian, number 68 in the world, prevailed on the Swedish Rebecca Peterson with the score of 7-6 (7/3), 1-6, 6-2 after almost two and a half hours of play. For Giorgi this is the fourth title in his career.



