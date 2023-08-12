Tennis, Canadian Masters 1000

Los Angeles 08/12/2023 03:58 CEST

The American never let the Spaniard feel comfortable and ended up beating him 6-3, 4-6 and 6-3

Carlos Alcaraz, number one in the world, fell this Friday in the quarterfinals of the Masters 1,000 in Toronto against the American Tommy Paul 6-3, 4-6 and 6-3 in two hours and 20 minutes.

The Spanish tennis player stumbled for the second consecutive year with the same stone, since Paul, number 14 in the ATP, was also his executioner last year in the Canadian tournament (in 2022, that elimination came in the second round).

This defeat in Toronto broke the streak of 14 victories in a row (not counting the Hopman Cup) led by Alcaraz, who had won his last two tournaments in a row (Queen’s and Wimbledon).

