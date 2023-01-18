Chris Everttennis star of the 70s and 80s, won the most important match, the one against the cancer. “Today I am ovarian cancer free and there is a 90% chance that it will never come back,” says former tennis player and now TV commentator Chris Evert (68), who discovered the tumor a year ago, the same disease that had killed his sister Jeanne in February 2020.

“A year ago I started a journey for protect myself and my loved ones from the risks associated with the BRCA-related ovarian cancer that took the life of my sister Jeanne. She was not BRCA positive but genetic tests revealed that she had a BRCA1 mutation of ‘uncertain significance’ ”the sportswoman tells the American broadcaster“ ESPN ”. And she adds: “It is only thanks to road map genetica that my sister left behind and in the power of scientific progress we caught my cancer early enough to do something about it.” Indeed, “within days I had a simple blood test which confirmed that I had the same BRCA1 variant as Jeanne. I immediately planned a preventive hysterectomy. But when mine arrived pathology reportmy doctors and I were amazed to find that I had some cellule maligne and a tumor in the left fallopian tube.” And then she adds: “My doctor said that if I hadn’t discovered her, in four months I would probably have been at stage three like Jeanne, with very few options. Instead, I immediately started six cycles of chemotherapy.”

However, Evert explains that his “story is not overand confirmed that last December 1, a year after her hysterectomy, she underwent a double mastectomy to reduce her risk of developing breast cancer. However, the woman iswell on your way to recovery”. Evert, winner of 18 Grand Slam tournaments, has yet to undergo minor surgery before her medical journey can be considered complete. “I still have one left surgery to complete healing. They say this part is easy, but I can assure you the past five years have not been. My sister’s experience saved my lifeand I hope that by sharing mine, I could save someone else’s,” he says, thanking “Dr. Elisa Port, my surgical oncologist, and Dr. Mark Sultan, my reconstructive surgeon at Mount Sinai.”

The former American tennis player, who remained undefeated on clay for six years, from 1973 to 1979, reminds everyone how important prevention. “When it comes to deciding between surveillance or surgery, everyone’s choice is personal. The most important thing is not leaving things to chance” claims the former champion, recalling that “of the 25 million women and men worldwide who have a BRCA mutation, only 10% know they are a carrier. When I talk to people about genetic testing, so many people say, ‘It’s too scary to know.’ I’m here to tell you, it’s scarier not to”. By sharing his story, the former tennis player hopes that he can be an example and help other people. “My sister, like many people, was so busy taking care of everyone else that she didn’t know what her body was trying to tell her. My advice? Trust your instincts, know your family history, learn about genetic testing, and love yourself.”