The final of the Plava Laguna Croatia Open, ATP 250 in Umag, Croatia, will be between Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz. The 20-year-old from Sesto Pusteria, number 10 in the ranking and 2 in the seeding, in the semifinals had no problems in the derby against Franco Agamenone, number 136 in the ranking, beaten 6-1, 6-3.

The other semifinal is much more exciting. Giulio Zeppieri approaches the company, but in the end Carlos Alcaraz respects the prediction. The 20-year-old tennis player from Rome (168 Atp, who started from the qualifications), yields to the first seed of the tournament and number 5 in the world ranking after having been involved for a long time. The Spaniard imposes 7-5, 4-6, 6-3, but to increase the regrets of the Italian are the cramps that hit him at 3-3 of the third set, when after recovering the tie break he gives the service to Alcaraz, which at that point did not give him more chances.

Alcaraz already understood in the first set that it would not be a walk, as often happens against the Italians, who this year have already defeated him three times on five crossings (Berrettini at the Australian Open, Sinner in Wimbledon and Musetti in the final of Hamburg).

Zeppieri wasted three set points, ending up losing 7-5 in 1h22 ‘. After a brief slip at the start of the second set, due to the disappointment of the wasted opportunity, the blue left without awe, winning the second 4-6. Even taking advantage of some problems at 2-2 for Alcaraz, who in a crash sprained his right ankle, bandaged by the doctor.

The 19-year-old Spaniard, who will be number 4 from Monday, went 3-0 in the third set, but Zeppieri climbed up to 3-3 recovering two breaks, before being bent by cramps and yielding 6-3. Just when it seemed that the tricolor ghosts of Alcaraz were about to materialize again.

Good news also for Lorenzo Sonego, who won the doubles tournament in the ATP 250 in Kitzbuhel. Paired with the Spaniard Pedro Martinez Portero, the Turinese won in the final against the duo made up of the German Puetz and the New Zealander Venus with a score of 5-7 6-4 10-8 after two hours of play.