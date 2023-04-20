Tennis: Darkness keeps Thiem in the race for the time being

For Thiem, the second game in Munich also came to an unusual end for the time being. In the first round, the Austrian was also only on the pitch for a full set after the surrender of the Frenchman Constand Lestienne. The continuation of the round of 16 should now take place on Friday morning. The rest of the game is planned as the second game after 11:00 a.m.

In the first set, the two opponents fought a make or break duel. Both Hüsler and Thiem earned breakballs. The only difference: The Swiss used one of his three chances to make it 6: 5 and then served to win the set. Thiem missed his chance to take the service from Hüsler, especially with his backhand. Again and again, the 29-year-old hit a backhand shot either too far or into the net.

3: 3 instead of a lead for Thiem

In the second set, Thiem started strongly with almost wintry temperatures and was able to defeat the world number 63. but again didn’t use two breakballs to lead 2-0. After the first set had already lasted 1:05 hours and the second set was only 3:3 after half an hour of play, the main referee, in consultation with the organizers, decided to stop the game for the day due to poor visibility.

A mammoth program could await the 29-year-old on Friday. The winner of the game Thiem against Hüsler does not meet the American Taylor Fritz, seeded number two, in the quarter-finals until 2 p.m. The world number ten defeated the Hungarian Marton Fucsovics 4:6 6:3 6:3. In doubles, Vorarlberg’s Philipp Oswald is in the semifinals with his Dutch partner Robin Haase. The duo defeated Christopher O’Connell and Albano Olivetti (AUS/FRA) 6-4 7-5.

Zverev fails on his birthday

Olympic champion Alexander Zverev had nothing to celebrate on his 26th birthday. The German lost to the Australian Christopher O’Connell 6:7 (7/2) 4:6 in the round of 16 and then explained his problems at home tournaments. “I’ve had a hard time dealing with the pressure of playing in Germany over the past few years. I’m incredibly nervous. In the match, I don’t show anywhere near the level that I show in training,” said the native of Hamburg self-critically.

ATP 250 tournament in Munich

(Germany, 630,705 euros, sand)

Round of 16 tableau: Holger Rune (DEN/1) Yannick Hanfmann (GER) 6:3 6:4 Cristian Garin (CHI) Lorenzo Sonego (ITA/6) 6:3 7:6 (7/3) Christopher O’Connell (AUS) Alexander Zverev (GER/3) 7:6 (7/2) 6:4 Flavio Cobolli (ITA) Oscar Otte (GER) 6:0 3:6 6:3 Marcos Giron (USA) Alexander Ritschard (SUI) 4:6 6:3 6:3 Sand Scallop Botic (NED/4) Aslan Karazew (RUS) 6:2 6:0 Marc-Andrea Hüsler (SUI/8) Dominic Thiem (AUT) 7:5 3:3 * Taylor Fritz (USA/2) Marton Fucsovics (HUN) 4:6 6:3 6:3 * Canceled due to darkness, continued on Friday