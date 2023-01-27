MELBOURNE. On the part of Novak Djokovic’s father “there was no intention of supporting any war”. The Serbian champion declared it, adding that he “hope” that the parent will be present at Sunday’s final of the Australian Open, in which he will challenge Tsitsipas. «It wasn’t nice not having him in the box during the semi-final. I hope he will be there for the final,” said the player at the press conference.

Djokovic’s father, after the scandal of the pro-Russian flags: “I will not attend the semifinal of the Australian Open” January 27, 2023



Srdjan Djokovic decided not to attend the match so as not to “disturb” after the Ukrainian ambassador had asked for his accreditation to be canceled for being photographed with pro-Russian fans.

According to Djokovic it was a misunderstanding. The episode “was given an incorrect interpretation. My father, as he himself explained, went, like after every game, to meet my fans, thank them and take pictures. But it all started with a bad translation in some media of his words », he added, assuring that «there was no intention of supporting any war ». Novak also recalled the words used by his father in the statement in which he explained that he would not participate in the semifinal: “Our family has gone through the horrors of war and all we want is peace,” wrote Srdjan Djokovic.