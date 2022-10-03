The Serbian returns to win a tournament after Wimbledon: 6-3 6-4 to the Croatian. He will now play in Astana in an ATP 500 full of illustrious names
As widely predictable, Novak Djokovic wins the ATP 250 in Tel Aviv and takes home the 89th title of his extraordinary career. For the Serbian it is the second success in 2022 after Wimbledon. The world number seven beat another slam winner, the Croatian Marin Cilic, with a score of 6-3 6-4 in a luxury final, especially for a tournament like the Israeli one. Not exactly a tight game, as often happened on the other hand when they crossed Djokovic and the Croatian rackets, with the former leading in the head to head by 19 to 2. With this victory Nole reached 2220 points in the Race for the Finals, fifteenth, just 5 points behind Matteo Berrettini. However, the Serbian qualified in Turin having won a slam and being in the top twenty.
Huesler vince a Sofia
Next week the former world number one will be on stage in Astana, Atp 500 with a truly luxurious scoreboard, which includes Alcaraz, Tsitsipas, Medvedev, Rublev, Hurkacz but unfortunately not Jannik Sinner, due to the injury remedied yesterday in semifinal against Rune. Tournament, the Bulgarian one, surprisingly won by Marc-Andrea Huesler, who had beaten Musetti yesterday. The Swiss tennis player, number 95 in the world, overtook the Danish player in today’s final, number 5 in the seeding and 31 in the ATP ranking, with a score of 6-4 7-6 (8), nullifying four set points to his opponent in the second fraction.
October 2, 2022 (change October 2, 2022 | 23:31)
