As widely predictable, Novak Djokovic wins the ATP 250 in Tel Aviv and takes home the 89th title of his extraordinary career. For the Serbian it is the second success in 2022 after Wimbledon. The world number seven beat another slam winner, the Croatian Marin Cilic, with a score of 6-3 6-4 in a luxury final, especially for a tournament like the Israeli one. Not exactly a tight game, as often happened on the other hand when they crossed Djokovic and the Croatian rackets, with the former leading in the head to head by 19 to 2. With this victory Nole reached 2220 points in the Race for the Finals, fifteenth, just 5 points behind Matteo Berrettini. However, the Serbian qualified in Turin having won a slam and being in the top twenty.