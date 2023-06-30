Tennis: Ex-world number one announces comeback

Tennis

Danish tennis player Caroline Wozniacki is planning a comeback. The former world number one announced this on Instagram on Thursday. Wozniacki officially announced her retirement in January 2020 after the Australian Open. Now she wants to go back to the tennis court. The 32-year-old will first open in Montreal in August and then play the US Open.



Wozniacki said so in an article in Vogue magazine. After that, she has a few months to prepare for the Australian Open. The Summer Olympics in Paris in 2024 are definitely a goal. The 32-year-old Dane has won 30 WTA tournaments – including the 2018 Australian Open – and was world number one for 71 weeks.

“In the past three years I have been able to make up for lost time with my family, become a mother and now have two wonderful children for whom I am so grateful. But I still have goals that I want to achieve. I want to show my children that you can achieve your dreams, regardless of age or role. We’ve decided as a family it’s time. Coming back to play and can’t wait,” Wozniacki, who is married to former NBA basketball player David Lee, wrote on Instagram.

In “Vogue” she made it clear that more Grand Slam titles could be added. “Can I win the US Open? I think so. Can I win the Australian Open? I think so. That’s why I’m doing it,” says Wozniacki.

