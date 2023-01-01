The first in the world but also young promises or tennis players looking for confirmation. Or ransom. Scrolling through the ATP ranking, you can find everything. It could not be otherwise, in a sport of individuality and individuals: each with its own history and career, whether it be very long or short. With a recent past perhaps made up of injuries, setbacks, or progress that needs to be confirmed. So, be careful: among the usual suspects and possible surprises, here are the tennis players to keep an eye on in 2023. We have chosen ten of them.